Super Bowl 2019: Eric Decker explains how the Patriots have maintained their level of success

The New England Patriots have enjoyed success like few other teams in sports history since the turn of the century. They've won the AFC nine times since 2001, have five championships to show for it and will go for another against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. They've done it all behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The Brady-Belichick system is proven to work, but what's more surprising about them is the smaller names they manage to turn into stars.

On Monday's Reiter's Block, Bill Reiter was joined by former NFL wide reciever Eric Decker, who was signed by the Patriots last August before abruptly retiring prior to the start of the 2018 season. Decker, who had some fierce battles with the Patriots as a Bronco and Jet, was asked what makes the Patriots so consistent as a franchise.

"I think it starts at the top, you've got a great owner in [Robert] Kraft, Bill Belichick will go down as ... the greatest coach in the NFL in my opinion," Decker said. "Tom Brady at the helm -- you're going to win a lot of ballgames. But just that combination."

Decker even had praise for the Patriots from his short time in New England.

"Spending time in the locker room, sitting in meetings... I think I digested and learned more football in that short ... two weeks than in most of my career," he continued. "And the guys in the locker room, they understand what their job is -- what their role is -- they've got a great system they do over there. And the way they train, they get themselves physically and mentally in shape to last this long, that's why they're in this big game."

NFL fans can roll their eyes when people talk about "The Patriot Way," but New England is a dynasty in an NFL era that actively tries to dissuade dynasties. Sunday will be the Patriots' third Super Bowl in a row, so love them or hate them, players like Decker can attest that this run of success doesn't happen by accident.

