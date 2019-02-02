Super Bowl 2019: Fun facts about Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is home to the Atlanta Falcons, but on Sunday, it will host the most important NFL game of the season: Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank had a vision to build a world-class stadium and ensure the city remained a permanent contender in attracting the world's largest sports and entertainment events.

Since opening in August 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium's unique design and stunning video displays have captivated over 200 million viewers on national television.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and be streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

The building's 4 million visitors have been wowed by its innovative design, award-winning food and beverage model, game-changing technology and best-in-class guest service.

The building has delivered on a promise to be the most sustainable stadium in the world, receiving the United States Green Building Council's LEED Platinum certification and earning the highest score ever for a sports project.

Through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, over $48 million in the past decade has been committed to helping transform the historic Westside communities that neighbor the stadium.

Progress is being realized every day through job training and placement, new affordable housing opportunities and more green spaces and community infrastructure.

Below are some fun facts about the stunning stadium in Atlanta:

Stadium overview

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened Aug. 26, 2017.



A total of 4.3 million fans have been inside the building since it opened.



The building has hosted 38 football games, 30 soccer matches, eight other events and seven concerts.



Atlanta United holds the top 10 most-attended MLS games of all time.



It took 150,000 cubic yards of concrete to build the stadium.



There have been 241,000 transactions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium team store.



More than 35,000 gallons of paint were used to paint Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



A total of 32.77 laps around the stadium's perimeter would equal a marathon.



Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

Stadium design

The Falcon sculpture is the largest free-standing bird sculpture in the world.



The Telstar soccer sculpture is 34.4 feet tall and has a 35-foot diameter, making it the largest soccer ball sculpture in the United States.



A total of 200 pieces of artwork from 55 artists are displayed throughout the stadium.



The "window to the city" is more than 16 stories high and encompasses 22,664 square feet.



The 360-degree halo board is the largest video board of its kind in the world.



The mega column is 10 stories, or 155 Coke bottles tall, and works in coordination with the halo board.



The halo board consists of approximately 500 tons of steel supporting 500 tons of video board. It's just under six stories tall and is taller than the Eiffel Tower rolled out end to end.



The roof consists of eight petals that weigh 500 tons each and can open and close in eight minutes.



The weight of a singular roof truss is more than 1.6 million pounds.



There are 85,000 bolts on the fixed roof.



The roof spans 14.5 acres.



The eight-piece operable roof was inspired by the oculus in the ancient Roman Pantheon.



Food and beverage

The food and beverage program was ranked No. 1 in the NFL and MLS "Voice of the Fan" surveys in 2017.



$5 craft beer was introduced into the fan first menu for the 2018 season, joining the $5 domestic draft already on the menu.



It was the first major sports facility to offer fans self-service unlimited soda for $2.



The food and beverage program won the 2018 Sports Business Journal Sports Breakthrough of the Year award.



There are 1,262 beer taps with 47 different beers available.



The stadium features more than 650 points of sale for concessions, drastically reducing the time spent waiting in line instead of enjoying other parts of the stadium.



The full-service restaurant Molly B's - named for Arthur Blank's mother - is also open on non-game days for lunch.



The stadium holds the record for total number of food and beverage transactions at a sports event (120,357).



Premium food options on every concourse level are priced the same as they are outside the stadium.



More than 450,000 hot dogs have been consumed since opening. That's more than 43 miles worth of hot dogs.

Fan experience

The stadium is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in safety and security.



It's ranked among the NFL's top 3 in overall gameday experience rankings from the NFL's "Voice of the Fan" survey.



There are a total of 72,000 seats with the ability to expand up to 75,000 seats for major events.



The 100-yard club is located on the 300 concourse. It's a football field-length and themed area of exciting food and rink options and team displays.



Whole dollar pricing applies to every food and beverage item for quicker transactions.



Seats in the stadium are 21 inches, instead of the 19-inch seats at The Georgia Dome.



The Home Depot Backyard, built on the site of the former Georgia Dome, is an environmentally conscious green space that hosts community activities and gameday experiences.



Technology

There are more than 1,800 wireless access points for wi-fi access, the most in the NFL by more than 500.



There are 2,500 flat-screen TVs throughout the stadium to keep fans connected with the game at all times.



It uses 4,000 miles of fiber-optic cables, creating an elaborate tech infrastructure that supports seamless running of equipment above ground.



There is optimal cell service throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium, providing continuous connectivity to all guests.



Through Westside Works, help run by Arthur Blank, 642 jobs have been created.

Sustainability