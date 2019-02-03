Super Bowl 2019 halftime: Maroon 5 to be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi for year's biggest concert

We're about to see if the Los Angeles Rams can get by whatever nerves they are feeling as they try to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII (streaming for free on CBSSports.com). And for the band tapped to play the halftime show, they'll also soon be able to put any potential nerves aside and take the stage in front of the biggest concert of the year.

Following in the footsteps of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Beyonce and more, three-time Grammy winning band Maroon 5 is this year's headliner. Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, who is from the host city, and Travis Scott, a Grammy nominated rapper, as Atlanta plays host to the proceedings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Maroon 5, who have sold over 53 million albums and 48 million singles, are best known for hits like "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals". With nine No. 1 singles, Maroon 5 set the record the most No. 1 singles by a group in the 20-year history of the top-40 chart. They've been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three times. Their most recent and sixth studio album, "Red Pill Blues", came out in 2017.

As for the special guests, Scott has been nominated for a Grammy six times. All three of his studio albums have gone platinum. His most recent album, "Astroworld", was released in August and has been nominated for Best Rap Album at next month's Grammys. The album produced the song "Sicko Mode", which is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Meanwhile, Big Boi is best known for his work in Outkast, a hip-hop duo that has sold 25 million albums and won six Grammys. You've probably heard of songs like "Hey Ya!", "Ms. Jackson", "Roses", and countless others. Big Boi's most-recent album, "Boomiverse", came out in June 2017.

