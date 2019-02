Super Bowl 2019 halftime show: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 promises big hip-hop presence in Atlanta

A lot of people were surprised when Maroon 5 was picked as the act for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. Georgia's capital city has one of the biggest hip-hop presences in the country, so while people talked about acts like Outkast possibly headlining, the NFL went in a different direction.

There's a sensible reason -- for the halftime show, the NFL tends to play things fairly conservatively; when Missy Elliott took the stage in 2015, it was considered a big departure -- but Maroon 5's Adam Levine said that they'll be doing Atlanta justice. For starters, half of Outkast (Big Boi) and Travis Scott will be on-stage.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

"So Travis ... he is it right now. He is the one," Levine said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Like, this is a moment for him and we love what he does, obviously. We love what he represents because we love having a presence that this is the show that will have the biggest hip-hop presence that there has ever been on the show. I mean, I can't look back and find that to be the case before. He's it, he's the man right now and he comes in hot."

Travis Scott's presence has also sparked some other rumors. The internet has remixed Scott's hit "Sicko Mode" with Spongebob's "Bubble Bowl," and it's been heavily hinted that Maroon 5 might actually reference the "Spongebob Squarepants" classic.

There are rumors of a bigger throwback, however. Although Adam Levine is being vague about it, he did suggest that we might get an Outkast reunion between Big Boi and Andre 3000.

"I cannot divulge the details on that level 'cause that will be spoiling it -- we don't want to do that -- but Big Boi is my dude," he said.

Hopefully, the least we can expect there is that Big Boi's owls make an appearance. He's been really into owls lately.

Big Boi also posted what may have been a tease on Thursday, hashtagging a photo of him and Andre 3000 with "tbt," or "Throwback Thursday."

It feels like sometimes the mystique around the halftime show outweighs the actual show, so hopefully Maroon 5 can live up to the hype. And while some big artists -- old and new -- are confirmed, it's the ones who aren't confirmed that will be generating the most talk if they appear.