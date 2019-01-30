2019 Super Bowl: Here's why Sean McVay, at age 33, is already at the pinnacle of his profession

ATLANTA – Sean McVay turned 33 less than a week ago and is already coaching in his first Super Bowl, and he is anything but satisfied. There is no outward, or inward, sense that he and the Los Angeles Rams are just happy to be here. In fact, it is completely the opposite.

No one would have projected the Rams to be appearing in Super Bowl 53 two years ago, when McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history, picking up the pieces of a fairly shattered organization, with Jeff Fisher fired a year after the team relocated from St. Louis. It didn't seem possible, much less probable, then. It still seems like a bit of a Disney-tinged Hollywood story. And while the rapid ascent of McVay – to the very pinnacle of his profession, this soon – may have surprised some of his peers along the way, it has shocked no one who worked for or with this wunderkind coach on the way up.

It is no fluke and this phenomenon of him being on this stage will be repeated again. It's just a matter of when, and not if. He was born for this, and hardwired to lead football players from a tactical, technical, inspirational, emotional and motivational standpoint. And while all of this might seem a bit astonishing to the novice football observer, McVay isn't going to be overwhelmed by any of this and he isn't treating having reached the Super Bowl as any sort of accomplishment in and of itself. It's a means to an end, and anything less than a Lombardi Trophy would be a letdown for McVay now.

You may be surprised by it all. He, most certainly, is not.

"I don't know that you're surprised," McVay said while holding court with the media during the Opening Night spectacle to start the week. "But you're certainly thankful and appreciative of it."

McVay will lead the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

McVay has known since sometime in his college playing career that his true calling was teaching the game, and no one who has spent any real time around him is taken aback by his ascension. Back when he was an assistant tight ends coach, in his mid-20s with Washington, veteran players on both sides of the ball were blown away by his attention to detail and knowledge of the game and ability to impart that data in easily-processed form. He worked as hard as anyone and was driven to succeed, and find any advantage to put his players in better position to succeed.

"You could tell he was going to be special right away," said esteemed linebacker London Fletcher, who was with McVay early in his Skins tenure. "He had a great approach with his players and a great attention to detail."

McVay is dealing with all of the probing about his age and the historical significance of him being half the age as Patriots iconic coach Bill Belichick ever adroitly. He has a natural ease with the media, even on some of the bizarre platforms that Super Bowl week provides, and understands that his unique story is going to be one of the dominant subplots of the run-up to this game.

"It never gets old being in this kind of setting," McVay said when asked about all the questions about being just 33 years old.

So much of the Rams story is clearly about McVay, and the immediate, indelible impact he made on this organization. But McVay refuses to acknowledge it, let alone revel in it. It is always about "us" when it comes to this head coach. He quickly turns the conversation to how the Rams culture is special because of "the shared ownership of players and coaches." Of course, he was the very connective tissue that aligned the locker room and coaches and front office and marketing office upon his arrival in 2017, and helped forge the franchise ahead.

"I think you demonstrate by how hard you work," McVay said, "and the way you try to invest and build and develop real relationships that are authentic and genuine. They feel that you care about them, and you are in it with them. I like to think that's what our players feel, and that is how we feel as a coaching staff. And as long as there is that shared accountability, there is that connected team that stays consistent through the good and through the bad, I think that's when you can really form strong bonds. And that's what we feel like we've got right now."

McVay won't even take much credit for what was the unmistakable coaching trend in the NFL this offseason – proximity to McVay.

He has already launched former offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and current quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor into the head coaching stratosphere, with LaFleur already named Packers head coach and Taylor set to take over the Bengals after the Super Bowl. It was undeniable in the interviewing process that owners and team presidents were elbowing each other to get some potential part of the McVay coaching special sauce in one form or another. As much as the collective are now basking in the rewards of upward mobility, anyone close to the Rams understands that McVay is a unicorn, a once-in-a-generation talent whose greatness does not rub off by osmosis.

"He is an anomaly," said a member of the Chargers front office who was a part of the hiring process two years ago when McVay interviewed with them. "There isn't 'the next Sean McVay.' It doesn't work that way. He has an emotional intelligence and a knowledge of the game and an ability to teach that is unique to him. He is special."

McVay said: "There are a lot of great people that I've been around. I know those guys in particular made me a lot better. I've been around some great coaches, and we just try to create an atmosphere and environment that is healthy. It's also driven to where everybody is pushing each other to get better, but in a way that is fun and engaging, and kind of you're always challenging yourself. That's a reflection of those guys earning their opportunities, and I'm really happy for them."

Of that group of coaching underlings, Taylor has resonated as the one with perhaps the most of McVay within him. He, too, has experience calling NFL games from a very young age and he has worked closely with McVay across various organizations and both know that Sunday will be the biggest day of their lives, and also the last time they likely ever coach together again. They don't want that to end watching the Patriots celebrate yet another Super Bowl, and ending up on the wrong side of their unprecedented rewriting of the record books.

"This is the greatest team sport that there is, and we have one more step on this journey," McVay said. "This year has been really special to get to this point, but I think the goal is to finish this thing off the right way, knowing what a great challenge it's going to be against New England."