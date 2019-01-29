Super Bowl 2019: How the Los Angeles Rams were built through the NFL Draft

The Rams famously went "all-in" during the 2018 offseason by trading for Brandin Cooks and Marcus Peters, and signing Ndamukong Suh and Aqib Talib.

For as much star power as Los Angeles has imported from other teams, GM Les Snead has done a remarkable job hitting on early draft picks while finding key value pieces later in the draft.

On Monday we looked at how the Patriots were built through the draft, no let's examine the Rams' vital, homegrown talent.

Offense

2016, Round 1: Quarterback Jared Goff

The Rams went from arguably the worst coach in the NFL in Jeff Fisher to arguably the best offensive mind in football in Sean McVay, and Goff's three years have been indicative of the quality of coach he's had on the sideline. As a rookie in 2016, Goff started seven games, completed 54.6% of his passes at a scary low 5.3 yards-per-attempt average and a quarterback rating of 63.8. In the last two regular seasons under McVay, Goff's completion percentage is 63.8. He's averaged an outstanding 8.2 yards per attempt, and his quarterback rating is 100.8. Goff played on bad teams at California but threw 96 touchdowns to just 30 picks in Sonny Dykes' Air Raid system. His senior year was littered with unbelievable throws downfield but an occasional bad outing.

2015, Round 1: Running back Todd Gurley

Gurley too has significantly benefited from the Rams' coaching change. After an explosive but injury-riddled career at Georgia, Gurley went top 10 in the 2015 draft. After a sizzling start to his pro career, he had a disappointing end to his rookie year then averaged 3.2 yards per carry in 2016. With McVay, Gurley led the NFL with 2,093 yards from scrimmage in 2017, won the Offensive Player of the Year award, and led the league with 21 total touchdowns in 2018. The dynamic linear back with plus receiving ability faced a stacked box on just 8.2% of his rushes during the regular season, according to Next Gen Stats, the third-lowest figure among qualifying backs. McVay has schemed fantastic opportunities for Gurley, and the former first-round pick has taken full advantage, although four carries for 10 yards in the NFC title game is a strange way for him to head into the Super Bowl.

2015, Round 2: Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein

Havenstein is one of the more underrated blockers from Wisconsin, the NFL's offensive line farm team. Then again, aren't all Badgers blockers underrated? Basically, yeah. He was about as classic of a Wisconsin offensive lineman as possible. Super-experienced, fundamentally sound, and somewhat of a stiff athlete. With the Rams, Havenstein has been a rock-solid right tackle, elite as a run-blocker and well above-average blocking for the pass. This was a tremendous find for Snead and Co., as he was the sixth offensive tackle selected in the 2015 draft, and he's outplayed everyone picked in front of him at the position.

2010, Round 2: Offensive guard Rodger Saffold

In one of the most loaded, top-heavy offensive line draft classes in recent memory that featured Trent Williams, Russell Okung, Anthony Davis, Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, and Bryan Bulaga before him, Saffold has proven himself as a nice value selection in the second round after dealing with injuries early in his pro career. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Saffold is a massive guard who played tackle at Indiana and had a strong showing at the combine in 2010. Thanks to his time on the edge, he's a well-balanced pass-protector and moves efficiently to the second level to open large lanes for Gurley and C.J. Anderson.

Takeaway

While McVay deserves all the praise he receives, it's not as if the took over a replica of the Jeff Fisher-led Rams. Snead worked aggressively to bring in veterans like superstar left tackle Andrew Whitworth, underrated center John Sullivan, and receivers Robert Woods and Cooks on the offensive side of the ball. Goff (and Gurley) are in the ideal environment to succeed, and they've certainly played to the potential they showed in college. The selection of Saffold was made by a different regime, but Snead's early-round selections (Donald, Gurley, Goff, Havenstein) have been integral pieces to this Super Bowl team.

Defense

2017, Round 4: Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam

Coming out of Eastern Washington, to many the fourth-round selection of Ebukam was puzzling. He was a relative unknown who played home games on red turf at the FCS level. But there was nothing FCS about Ebukam's athletic prowess. At just under 6-2 and 240 pounds at his pro day, Ebukam ran 4.50, jumped 39 inches in the vertical and had a 130-inch broad jump. None of those figures are lower than the 89th percentile among linebackers at the combine starting in 1999. While he hasn't emerged as a star just yet, Ebukam has played traditional off-ball linebacker and moved to more of a edge-rusher role in his sophomore NFL season with adequate results.

2017: Round 3: Linebacker John Johnson

Another solid athlete for his position, Johnson was a hybrid safety/linebacker at Boston College and had 77 tackles, three picks, and nine pass breakups in his final season for the Eagles. His 4.61 second time in the 40 places him in the 35th percentile among safeties, but it's in the 81st percentile among linebackers. He also had a 37-inch vertical and a super-quick 6.72 time in the three-cone drill, the ultimate test of the speed at which a player can change directions. He's been an underrated member of the Rams' star-studded defense with 22 pass breakups in his first two years (11 in each season), and he snagged four interceptions during the regular season.

2014, Round 1: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald

What is there to really say about Donald that hasn't been mentioned countless times already? He's a first-ball Hall of Famer in waiting and has re-defined thoughts on requisite size for the defensive tackle position. I guess I can go with the story of his astronomical (and justified) rise during the pre-draft process in 2014. At the Senior Bowl that year, there was plenty of buzz about him, but he was widely considered a second-or third-round pick. After he demolished everything in sight in Mobile, late first seemed like a possibility. After Donald's bananas combine, in which he had the same three-cone time (7.11 seconds) as Devonta Freeman, just about everyone was on board with him going in the top half of Round 1. At Pittsburgh, Donald not only utilized his freakish athleticism often, but his hand work remains the gold standard at the position. He's been the NFL's best defensive player for years now.

2014, Round 4: Safety Lamarcus Joyner

Hailing from an unfairly talented national title winning Florida State team, because Joyner was only 5-8 and 181 pounds in college, many thought a move to cornerback made sense for him, but he was as well-rounded of a player as it gets at the safety spot with the Seminoles. In his final collegiate season, Joyner had 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and 5.5 sacks. In 2017, when McVay and Wade Phillips were hired, Joyner moved from corner (where he struggled), to his natural position of safety, and he blossomed with three interceptions and nine pass breakups. Despite his size, Joyner is a twitchy, hard-hitter with reliable tackling skills.

2012, Round 1: Defensive lineman Michael Brockers

Brockers was a surprise entry to the 2012 draft as a redshirt sophomore and instantly found himself as a consensus first-round pick due to the size, length, athleticism, and power he showcased in his two seasons on the field at LSU. His versatility at 6-5 and 305 pounds was key to him landing at No. 14 overall. Only 28 years old with now seven NFL seasons under his belt, Brockers has been a decent pass-rusher and at times a quasi-elite run-defender, and he can line up anywhere up front.

Takeaway

Similar to the home run selections in Round 1 on offense, Snead has done a remarkable job with early picks on the defensive side of the ball, starting with his first pick as Rams GM (Brockers) that came after the Rams traded down in the Robert Griffin III trade with Washington. Snead emphasized athleticism and versatility with the mid-round linebacker selections of Johnson and Ebukam and landed another multi-faceted talented in Joyner in the second round of 2014.