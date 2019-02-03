Super Bowl 2019: Jarvis Landry, Brady Quinn set new Guinness World Record on CBS Sports HQ
Landry made 48 one-handed catches on passes from Quinn to set a new world record
The actual game hasn't even started yet and there's already been a new world record set at Super Bowl LIII.
During the CBS Sports HQ pregame programming, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry set a new world record for most one-handed American football catches in under one minute. He did so with an assist from former NFL quarterback (and current CBS Sports contributor) Brady Quinn, who was the passer during the record-breaking attempt.
Guinness World Records confirmed that Landry and Quinn set a new record by completing 48 passes is under a minute, besting the old record of 45, which was held by Dane and Troy Stratton. Dane, a high school football player, caught the footballs that were thrown by his father, Troy, in May of 2017. (Landry's former college teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also previously held the record.)
Super Bowl LIII is today and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
Naturally, Landry had the only reaction that you'd expect from him. BLESS'M.
This may not be the only world record set on Super Bowl Sunday. Our own Jamey Eisenberg will be attempting to catch the most soft toys while blindfolded, because of course he will. Hopefully the game itself is as entertaining as the pregame festivities.
