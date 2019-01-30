Super Bowl 2019 jerseys: Los Angeles Rams will wear blue and yellow throwback uniforms

In January 2000, when the Los Angeles Rams last won a Super Bowl, they were decked out in bright blue and yellow. Nineteen years later, when the Rams try to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again in Super Bowl LIII, they'll again be decked out in bright blue and yellow.

The Rams, on the heels of their 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, have announced that they'll wearing their throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIII, marking the seventh time the team will have worn its classic threads this season.

Oh by the way...



🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have re-embraced the color scheme they owned from 1973-1999, using the yellow and blue jerseys for six different home games -- including their divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys -- in 2018. One of the last times the traditional design was used as the Rams' main uniform, the team captured Super Bowl XXXIV as "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The Rams' base colors remain a darker blue, gold and white, but special occasions call for special outfits, and there is none more special in L.A. than the throwback. The club was able to choose its jerseys for Super Bowl LIII because the NFC had previously been designated as this year's home team.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here.