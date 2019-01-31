Super Bowl 2019: JuJu Smith-Schuster 'going to embrace' No. 1 role if Antonio Brown leaves

If Antonio Brown isn't a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2019, the defending AFC North runners-up will at least still have someone willing to be their No. 1 wide receiver.

Third-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance after a team-high 111 catches for 1,426 yards in 2018, joined CBS Sports HQ in Atlanta on Thursday. And in discussing the apparent discord between Brown and the Steelers, the former second-round draft pick didn't shy away from increased responsibilities in Pittsburgh's offense.

"Obviously being a No. 1 guy, I'm going to embrace that," he said when asked if he'd be ready to step up in the event of Brown's departure. "I'm going to embrace that, it's going to be unbelievable, it's going to be an honor."

Even so, Smith-Schuster made it clear he doesn't think Brown will be anywhere but Pittsburgh next season. While he admitted he hasn't spoken to his fellow all-star since the end of the 2018 regular season, he predicted A.B. would still be wearing a Steelers jersey come September.

"I honestly believe that he's not going anywhere, that he bleeds black and gold and he's a Steeler for life," Smith-Schuster said. "I don't think he's going anywhere. I think we're a one-and-one punch."

Brown, of course, hasn't exactly echoed those sentiments this offseason, using Twitter to air his frustrations with the Steelers, whose president and owner declared after the 2018 season finale that it would be "hard to envision" the All-Pro target returning to Pittsburgh. The longtime No. 1 has reportedly refused to return phone calls from coach Mike Tomlin since the end of the season, which saw Brown clash with coaches, players and management on multiple occasions.