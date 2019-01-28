Super Bowl 2019: Kickoff time, date, how to live stream, watch on TV, odds for Rams vs. Patriots
Here are all the important details you need ahead of Super Bowl LIII
The 2019 Super Bowl champions will be decided on Sunday when the Rams and Patriots meet at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For New England, this marks the third-straight Super Bowl appearance, and ninth of the last 18.
Here's everything you need to know with the Super Bowl just days away, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, as well as how to watch and live stream the big game.
When is Super Bowl LIII?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!
What time does the game start?
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
How do I get CBS All Access?
Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.
More questions about CBS All Access?
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.
Who's singing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
What are the current odds for the game?
Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.
