Super Bowl 2019: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, line, spread, odds for Patriots vs. Rams

In the 1970s, '80s and '90s, we got used to seeing dynasties in the NFL. From the Steelers to the 49ers to the Cowboys, NFL taems managed to get such an edge over the competition it became common for them to compete to qualify for the Super Bowl year in and year out.

But this era of football, with 32 teams and salary caps designed to create parity, was supposed to be different. Don't tell that to the New England Patriots, who are playing in their ninth Super Bowl in the last 18 years on Sunday. The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick combination led the New England Patriots to a win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, and the Brady-Belichick Patriots will now face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know with the big game just days away, including who'll be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, as well as how to stream and watch Super Bowl LIII.

When is Super Bowl LIII?



Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

What are the current odds for the game?

Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is anywhere from 56 to 57 at most books.

