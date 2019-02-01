Super Bowl 2019: Missing Georgia man allegedly stole nearly $1M in Super Bowl ticket scam

If you bought your Super Bowl tickets in Gwinnett County this year, it's probably worth double-checking whether they're real.

As Atlanta's WSB-TV reported Thursday, roughly a dozen Georgians have accused a prominent businessman in that area of collecting nearly $1 million from fraudulent Super Bowl ticket sales. The same man has been missing -- reported by his wife -- since earlier this month, according to Channel 2's Nicole Carr, and has also been accused of theft through the ticket scam by his own mother.

Ketan Shah, the man accused of selling fake tickets, owns a digital printing shop near the Atlanta metropolitan area. And community members have called his business "squeaky-clean," per Carr. But Shah has yet to be found since allegedly racking up thousands of dollars in ticket sales, with several locals, including Shah's mother, contacting police about his apparent scam.

Alan Tartt, a resident of Sandy Springs, told Carr he connected to Shah through a mutual friend and eventually began making $5,000 payments to the man as deposits for $20,000 worth of tickets.

But when it came time to meet late this month, Tartt said he couldn't reach Shah. He went to Sandy Springs police, the FBI and his bank to file reports. Records show Shah's mother also contacted police, saying she'd lost $36,000 in the scam, but declined to press charges. Four other metro Atlanta men filed one theft by deception report on Shah, citing similar lost amounts in ticket purchases.

Shah's wife, Bhavi, told police that she was not aware of her husband's location. Police records also show, according to Carr, that Shah had "recently taken out a half-million-dollar loan against the business without his wife's knowledge."