Super Bowl 2019 MVP Julian Edelman lets Ellen shave his beard to raise $20K for charity
That's one expensive trim!
Days after helping the New England Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl and capturing Super Bowl LIII MVP honors in the process, Julian Edelman accomplished maybe his greatest feat of the year.
He shaved his beard.
The three-time champion wide receiver was known perhaps as much for his facial hair as his clutch playoff performances down the stretch in 2018, but Edelman finally opted to part with his mane on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." As part of a special daytime exclusive on the show, the Patriots star opened up on the origins of his beard -- coach Bill Belichick told his team to put "everything in the drawer" during the season, so Edelman literally put his razor in the drawer.
Best of all, however, he agreed to give the beard a farewell in exchange for a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Club of Boston -- a donation he told Ellen he'd match for a total of $20,000 to the after-school program.
"I love you, beard," he joked before the big cut. "It's been a hell of a year."
