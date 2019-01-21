Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Everyone is betting on the Patriots, why the over/under is on the move

The opening line for the 2019 Super Bowl was pretty shocking, with multiple sportsbooks opening things up with the Patriots as underdogs. It had been that way for a week now: you could wager on a hypothetical matchup between the Rams and Patriots in some places, with the Rams sitting as a one-point favorite.

So naturally when the actual matchup was set, the Rams were installed as one-point favorites. That lasted all of 10 minutes. The Westgate (now known as Superbook USA and an industry standard for these things) moved from Rams -1 to Patriots -1.5.

Superbook sportsbook John Murray told Covers.com that money was flooding in on the Patriots as soon as New England beat Kansas City on Sunday night to clinch the matchup.

"Everybody was betting the Patriots," Murray said on Sunday night. "We were moving with the money and with the market. I wouldn't be surprised if we go to Patriots -2 in the near future. I don't know if it'll touch 3 before Super Bowl Sunday, but I wouldn't be shocked if it did."

The Patriots are not listed at -2 yet on the Westgate app, but it's not hard to find them with that number right now. BetOnline.ag has the Pats -2 juiced slightly (-111). In fact, the Patriots have moved to -2.5 on Sportsbook.com as of lunchtime on Monday. That's a fast move of 3.5 points from the opener.

William Hill opened up the game as a pick 'em following the Patriots win and released numbers from early betting on Sunday night and it's pretty staggering how heavy the action is on the Patriots.

A whopping 83 percent of the tickets placed were on the Patriots, while an absurd 94 percent of the money wagered was on the Patriots. The Action Network tracks bets and it has numbers that check out as well: 84 percent of the bets tracked are on the Pats, while 88 percent of the money is on New England.

In other words, people watching New England play against the Chargers and Chiefs the last two weeks has everyone convinced it's absurd to bet against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. That's not the worst approach to take.

Expecting the Patriots to lose football games is a terrible strategy. But they're not actually covering machines in their storied Super Bowl history. Maybe it cools down a bit, but I would expect to see the Pats clock in around -3 by the time Super Bowl week actually rolls around.

The over/under for this matchup is also on the move after opening at a historically high number of 58. According to P.J. Walsh of The Action Network, there was a ton of money on the under in this game as well. It creeped up to 59 quickly after the open -- likely on the flood of people betting PATS AND THE OVER because that's what gamblers do -- and then immediately got pushed back down.

A historically high over/under total will always attract action (on both sides), but 58 percent of the bets and 67 percent of the money were on the under in this case, driving it back down to 58 and even to 57.5 in some spots. This was apparently not "sharp" money but just a heavy flow of bets on the under.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.