Super Bowl 2019, odds, line: SportsLine simulation predicts winner of Rams vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, and it's a classic battle of old vs. new. In one corner, Bill Belichick is looking to become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl. In the other, Sean McVay is trying to become the youngest. The Patriots and Rams both bring a lot of exciting elements to this game, even though neither was favored in their respective championship games.

There's not much to say about Tom Brady that hasn't already been said. He won MVP last year before the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. This year, he beat the near surefire MVP in Patrick Mahomes to get here. Brady and Belichick are looking for their sixth ring together against the team that started all, although when the Patriots beat the Rams in 2001 the Rams were obviously in St. Louis.

Todd Gurley may or may not have an injury that he's keeping under wraps, but the Rams have no shortage of firepower either way. C.J. Anderson has emerged as a pleasant surprise, and Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks provide a solid one-two punch at wide receiver. Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett stepped up for Los Angeles in their win over the Saints on Sunday, while the defense overcame a rocky start to hold the Saints to 23 points.

According to SportsLine, however, experience wins out in this matchup. The Patriots have the slightest of edges in SportsLine's simulations. The Patriots are at a 53 percent chance to win, but the average score is 29-28. This game could be incredibly tight.

The line, as of Thursday evening, has the Rams at +2.5, so based on the average score this game is a toss up. This game is being played at a neutral site, however, and the Rams were able to escape the hostile confines of the Superdome. Jared Goff seemed to play well under the pressure, albeit with a few mishaps. The Rams will need to continue to be flawless against the machine that is the Patriots.

The Rams' window is wide open, and there are too many x-factors to count in this game. Gurley's health, the experience gap and the coaching styles are among them. However, if the SportsLine models are anything to go off of, if nothing else we should get a great game come Feb. 3.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.