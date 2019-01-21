Super Bowl 2019 odds: Patriots open as underdogs to Rams but line moves quick, historic over-under
The Patriots are underdogs again somehow, with Vegas installing them as one-point dogs to Los Angeles
For the first time in over a decade, the Patriots will be an underdog in the Super Bowl, with Las Vegas installing the NFC champion Rams as a one-point favorite over Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LIII.
You read that right: the Patriots are underdogs.
It's the first time the Patriots are underdogs since the last time they played the Rams, way back in 2001 at the very beginning of their dynastic run of success in the NFL. That was Tom Brady's first year as a starter, when the Patriots shocked the Greatest Show on Turf to win Belichick and Brady's first Super Bowl.
This little run as a dog didn't last long: the Patriots already moved to -1 at the Westgate and quickly moved to Patriots -1.5 or Patriots -2 in some spots.
The over/under is a bit shocking as well: it's set at 58, which would be historically high. The Patriots-Falcons matchup several years ago closed at 57 points.
