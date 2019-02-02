Super Bowl 2019 parties: Dates, times and celebrity guests for the best big-game bashes in Atlanta

Super Bowl LIII is sure to be a spectacle. Will Bill Belichick and Tom Brady build on their legacy? Or Will Sean McVay start a legacy of his own? Two teams loaded with talent -- the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams -- will give us the answer this Sunday. I

But in Atlanta, the game itself won't be the only party.

Super Bowl Week isn't Super Bowl Week without Super Bowl parties, after all. If you serve up the right snacks, your own living-room shindig can be the talk of the town, but nothing tops the bonanza that is pre-game celebrity bashes. Atlanta will play host to plenty of them leading up to and after Super Bowl LIII, with Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O'Neal among some of the biggest names set to throw down.

Here's a rundown of some of the biggest and best parties on tap, with details on each:

Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Date: Thursday, Jan. 31

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

Guests: Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon

Tickets: Click here

Party: Ray Lewis & The Ray of Hope Foundation's Gold Jacket Party for a Purpose

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (Atlanta)

Guests: Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith, Jerome Bettis

Tickets: Click here

Party: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Celebrity Super Slam

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Forbes Arena, Morehouse College (Atlanta)

Guests: Flo Rida, Rich Homie Quan, Marshawn Lynch, Lamar Jackson, Jarvis Landry, Davante Adams

Tickets: Click here

Party: Super Bowl LIII Trap Gala

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: T.I., Toya Carter, DJ Envy

Tickets: Click here

Party: Shaq's Fun House

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Live! at the Battery Atlanta (Atlanta)

Guests: Migos, Diplo, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal

Tickets: Click here

Party: Leather & Laces 2019

Date: Friday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. (Atlanta)

Guests: Flo Rida

Tickets: Click here

Party: Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)

Guests: Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Click here

Party: Mike Vick and Friends

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: Michael Vick, Lil Duval, Big Tigger

Tickets: Click here

Party: Maxim Big Game Experience ATL Royalty

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Fairmont (Atlanta)

Guests: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo

Tickets: Click here

Party: Maxim Pregame Experience

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: 300 Marietta St. NW (Atlanta)

Guests: Deion Sanders, Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Click here

Party: The Players Tailgate 2019

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Pemberton Place (Atlanta)

Guests: Guy Fieri, Sage Steele, DJ Irie

Tickets: Click here

Party: CHAMPIONS: Super Bowl After Party

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: The Super Atrium (Atlanta)

Guests: Meek Mill, Devonta Freeman

Tickets: Click here