Super Bowl 2019: Patriots could see at least five starters hit free agency this offseason

The New England Patriots have rebuilt and reinvented themselves enough times to deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to overseeing roster turnover. After all, it's been depth-chart flexibility that's often fueled this team to nine of the last 18 Super Bowls, including this year's title game, which you can watch right here on CBSSports.com.

That doesn't mean the 2019 offseason will be any easier, however. By the time Super Bowl LIII is wrapped up, there will be just about a month until free agency arrives, and the reigning AFC champions are set to see an astounding 18 players hit the open market as unrestricted free agents. That total doesn't even include notable restricted free agent Josh Gordon, but it does include at least five starters, split across both sides of the ball.

Here's a rundown of some of the most notable names set to be available once the offseason rolls around:

WR Chris Hogan

Hogan has filled his role to a "T" in New England, posting at least 30 catches for 435 yards and three scores in each of the three seasons he's caught passes from Tom Brady.

The question becomes whether the Pats want to keep him around into his 30s despite a reasonable starting-WR salary -- and then whether other teams view him as too much a product of Brady and the Pats' offense to pony up the dough. For a situational guy, not a No. 1 or No. 2, you can do a lot worse.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Good for Patterson to resurrect what once looked like a fading career. The former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick really found his groove playing for the Pats, who've capitalized on his abilities by deploying him as a utility man. A two-time Pro Bowler, he's not going to command money as a pure wideout -- nor should he. But if he can keep registering his 2018 marks (between 450-500 scrimmage yards, a couple TDs, some big kick returns), he's worth a gamble as an all-purpose weapon.

WR Josh Gordon

We won't spend much time on Gordon since the former Cleveland Browns project has stepped away from football in the wake of another indefinite suspension by the NFL.

Most Pats, Brady included, have endorsed the ex-Pro Bowler as a solid teammate, and he remains a legitimate big-play threat. But dependability has always been an issue, and that might be the case for a while yet.

WR Phillip Dorsett

Another receiver?! Yep. And Dorsett has quietly established himself as a steady reserve since leaving Indianapolis. As long as you look past the fact he was a first-round pick not long ago, you can go to bat for him as the situational player he is. He could easily stick it out in New England, especially if Hogan and/or Patterson leave.

DE Trey Flowers

Hogan and Gordon have had their names in the spotlight catching passes from Brady, but this guy is probably the biggest prize of the group.

Flowers played just one game as a rookie back in 2015, but since then, all he's done is post at least 6.5 sacks in three straight years, notching a career-best 7.5, with three forced fumbles, this season. Even without those numbers, as a 25-year-old pass rusher, he'd be worth big bucks on the open market. We're sure the Pats would like him back, but at what price?

CB Eric Rowe

It seems like ages ago he was an early-round pick of the Eagles. As much as it seemed like Belichick and Co. might get the best out of the former Utah product, it's now been three years, and Rowe has managed all of 18 games, 12 starts and one turnover. In other words, things haven't panned out. Still, a 26-year-old corner with good size? He's worth a low-risk move for someone else.

CB Jason McCourty



He's not on his brother's level, but at age 31, he's held up rather well at a demanding position. Now, when you're talking about corners over 30 in general, it's tricky to gauge just how much they're worth. But if he can give you 12 starts, 70 tackles and a couple of turnovers again, that's about all you'd expect anyway. If his sibling, Devin, sticks around, maybe there's a better chance he'll return at a discounted rate, too. At the very least, he's still decent secondary insurance.

K Stephen Gostkowski



It's not crazy to suggest he's the biggest name of the 2019 Patriots free agent class, if only because he's been around for more than a decade.

As far as kickers go, you're always going to run into dry spells, and Gostkowski's had his fair share of bloopers. But he's also got a heck of a resume if you're looking for special-teams stability, with four Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl rings to his name. The postseason experience alone might boost his market if New England can't re-sign him.