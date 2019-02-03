Super Bowl 2019: Patriots reportedly expected to hire Greg Schiano to replace Brian Flores

It has not been officially confirmed due to NFL rules that forbid it, but the New England Patriots are going to lose their defensive play-caller, Brian Flores, to the Miami Dolphins, where he will become the team's next head coach. Flores will reportedly travel to Miami on Monday morning, and he'll be bringing a few Patriots assistants with him to Miami.

Knowing they'll be losing Bill Belichick's top defensive assistant, the Patriots have moved swiftly to replace him. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will hire former Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and Rutgers) head coach and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to take a "key spot" on the defensive coaching staff.

Schiano has coached plenty of defenses throughout his career, which has taken him from the University of Miami (1999-2000) to Rutgers (2001-2011), Tampa Bay (2012-2013), and Ohio State (2016-18). It was rumored last offseason that Schiano would be joining the Patriots as a defensive assistant after former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left the team to become the head coach in Detroit, but Schiano elected to stay at Ohio State for another season.

Super Bowl LIII is today and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Several Patriots players played under Schiano at Rutgers, including Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon. Former Patriots Logan Ryan, Jonathan Freeny, and Kenny Britt also played for Schiano at Rutgers. The last time Schiano was in the NFL, he was widely criticized for having players bulldoze through the line of scrimmage to knock down Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was kneeling the ball to run out the clock and end the game.

"You don't do that in this league," then-Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "You jeopardize not only them, you jeopardize the offensive line, you jeopardize the quarterback. Thank goodness we didn't get anybody hurt that I know of."

Schiano defended himself by stating that he was having his players play until the final whistle was blown.

"I don't know if that's not something that's done in the National Football League, but what I do with our football team is we fight until they tell us the game is over," he said at the time. "There's nothing dirty about it. There's nothing illegal about it. You crowd the ball. It's like a (quarterback) sneak defense. We try to knock it loose. But there's nothing illegal about it."

Schiano lasted just one more season in Tampa after that incident. He then spent two years coaching high school football before landing with Ohio State, where he has been for the last three seasons.