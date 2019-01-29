Super Bowl 2019: Phil Simms says Tom Brady is throwing 'better than he has all year'

If you're selling Jared Goff as a quarterback who can outdo Tom Brady on football's biggest stage, one former Super Bowl champion isn't necessarily buying it.

While the 41-year-old Brady fell to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago, two-time champion and NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms doesn't have any qualms choosing between Super Bowl LIII's rival passers.

"If everything else fails, then of course there's no question you've got to say Tom Brady," Simms told CBS Sports on a Super Bowl conference call Tuesday. "New England's offense has more plays and ideas to go to because of his longevity. It's the same offense for 19 years ... (and) if you have to rely on one to win the game, I don't think many people would take Jared Goff."

A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Goff "came through at the right moments" during the Los Angeles Rams' NFC Championship win over the New Orleans Saints, Simms said. But there's history with Brady -- a whopping eight Super Bowl appearances since 2001. And there's also an underrated talking point regarding the New England Patriots' 14-time Pro Bowler.

"His last three games," Simms said, "he has physically thrown the football better than he has all year."

CBS will be broadcasting Super Bowl LIII

Fellow former quarterback Boomer Esiason wasn't as quick to jump on the Brady bandwagon ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Asked whether Brady or Goff is more important to a victory, he declined to single out one or the other.

"Look, they're both important," he said. "The confidence that Jared Goff had at the end of the championship game is going to propel him to be calm. He played in a very difficult environment. Now, Tom Brady with Josh McDaniels, he makes the whole thing run, handles the formations ... (but) both of these guys, they had really good (championship) games."

