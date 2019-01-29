Super Bowl 2019: Phil Simms says Tom Brady is throwing 'better than he has all year'
If it comes down to the QBs, Simms added, there's 'no question' who he'd rather have
If you're selling Jared Goff as a quarterback who can outdo Tom Brady on football's biggest stage, one former Super Bowl champion isn't necessarily buying it.
While the 41-year-old Brady fell to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago, two-time champion and NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms doesn't have any qualms choosing between Super Bowl LIII's rival passers.
"If everything else fails, then of course there's no question you've got to say Tom Brady," Simms told CBS Sports on a Super Bowl conference call Tuesday. "New England's offense has more plays and ideas to go to because of his longevity. It's the same offense for 19 years ... (and) if you have to rely on one to win the game, I don't think many people would take Jared Goff."
A former No. 1 overall draft pick, Goff "came through at the right moments" during the Los Angeles Rams' NFC Championship win over the New Orleans Saints, Simms said. But there's history with Brady -- a whopping eight Super Bowl appearances since 2001. And there's also an underrated talking point regarding the New England Patriots' 14-time Pro Bowler.
"His last three games," Simms said, "he has physically thrown the football better than he has all year."
CBS will be broadcasting Super Bowl LIII, and you can also stream the game on CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports App.
Fellow former quarterback Boomer Esiason wasn't as quick to jump on the Brady bandwagon ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Asked whether Brady or Goff is more important to a victory, he declined to single out one or the other.
"Look, they're both important," he said. "The confidence that Jared Goff had at the end of the championship game is going to propel him to be calm. He played in a very difficult environment. Now, Tom Brady with Josh McDaniels, he makes the whole thing run, handles the formations ... (but) both of these guys, they had really good (championship) games."
You can listen to Will Brinson, John Breech and Ryan Wilson break down Media Night and much more from Atlanta on the Pick Six Podcast:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Could Gronk be the next Arnold?
Henry Penzi was a longtime Mark Wahlberg associate and sees a career for Gronk in the film...
-
NFL DFS: Super Bowl picks, top strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Super Bowl 2019 parties: All the details
Here's our complete guide to all the biggest bashes in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII
-
Super Bowl: Visitor's guide to Atlanta
There's plenty to do in the football capital of the south
-
Patriots-Rams set for Super Bowl rematch
The Pats are in the Super Bowl for the ninth time in the Brady-Belichick era, playing their...
-
All-time Super Bowl halftime performers
Check out every artist who's taken the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show