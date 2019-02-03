Super Bowl 2019 prop bets: Free live stream, national anthem length, coin toss results in pregame ceremonies

The Rams are locking horns with the Patriots in Atlanta (Super Bowl LIII is live, and you can stream it right here at CBSSports.com.), and there are literally hundreds of prop best to look for. From Gladys Knight's national anthem length to coin toss results, there are tons of things fans could bet on, and we're keeping track out how they all play out.

While there are tons of football-related bets to make, it's the ones that people have no control over that tend to be the most interesting. At CBS Sports, we've been preparing fans for the best bets to make all week.

Here's a look at how some of the prop bets have gone so far:

Gladys Knight national anthem length

We had an early easy pick before the game with Gladys Knight's national anthem. Knight continued the trend of the national anthem being sung in over 1 minute 45 seconds by going on for an unofficial time of 2 minutes 1 second. Bovada set Knight's over/under at 1:49, with the over being -190 odds and the under being +145. Knight did not defy the odds, really stretching the last few notes of the song.

Result: OVER

Coin toss result

The Super Bowl, of course, uses a commemorative coin for the ceremonial coin toss before the game. The Patriots, as the visiting team, called heads. The result was tails, giving the Rams first pick to kick. Both were set at -105, according to Bovada.

Result: TAILS



