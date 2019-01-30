Super Bowl 2019 props: Legendary expert makes picks, predictions for Rams vs. Patriots

Super Bowl props get more popular each year, and now they account for more wagering action than the game itself. Across the U.S. and around the world, sportsbooks are offering thousands of props on Patriots vs. Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Many props are amusing, like what color Gatorade the winning coach gets doused in, but bettors looking to cash in are focused on the field. They know public perception has created extreme value on certain props, as some players consistently are overrated while others are undervalued. If you want to cash in big on 2019 Super Bowl prop bets, you need to listen to what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The legendary NFL handicapper, who developed inside sources over decades covering the league, comes into Super Bowl LIII scorching hot: He's 11-2 on his best bets the past five weeks, including a perfect 3-0 sweep on Conference Championship Sunday. This is the same Hammer who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer has dissected every prop on the board, including whether Tom Brady will be sacked more than 1.5 times; whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, field goal or safety; whether Jared Goff will throw for more than 281.5 yards; and who will take home MVP. He's released his top five Super Bowl prop bets only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Hammer is going Over 55.5 receiving yards for Patriots running back James White. "The Rams will put pressure on Tom Brady, and he's not going to be able to look downfield as much as he wants," Hammer told SportsLine.

"Look at what New Orleans did for three quarters against the Rams, how they kept throwing to Alvin Kamara out of the backfield (11 catches, 96 yards)," he added. "The Rams' linebackers are their one defensive weakness. They're a little slow -- they can't keep up with White."

Hammer also loves a prop that pays 10-1. That one is an extreme value bet with a massive payout. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

What are Goldberg's top five Super Bowl prop bets? And which prop with a 10-1 payout is Hammer all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's top five Super Bowl prop bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's hit 85 percent of his best bets the past five weeks, and find out.