Super Bowl 2019 props: Legendary expert reveals picks, predictions for Rams vs. Patriots

The 2019 Super Bowl is quickly approaching. Amateur and professional bettors are asking themselves plenty of questions. Will Brandin Cooks go over or under 75.5 receiving yards? Will Tom Brady go over or under 291.5 passing yards? Will the game's longest touchdown be more or less than 46.5 yards? And just how long will it take Georgia's own Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem before Rams vs. Patriots? Casual and professional bettors are hammering those 2019 Super Bowl props and hundreds of others as Sunday's big game from Atlanta approaches. In fact, prop sheets are drawing more wagering action at sportsbooks than the game itself. If you want to cash in big on 2019 Super Bowl props, you need to listen to what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The legendary NFL handicapper, who developed inside sources over decades covering the league, comes into Super Bowl LIII scorching hot: He's 11-2 on his best bets the past five weeks, including a perfect 3-0 sweep on Conference Championship Sunday. This is the same Hammer who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Hammer has dissected every prop on the board, including whether Tom Brady will be sacked more than 1.5 times; whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, field goal or safety; whether Jared Goff will throw for more than 281.5 yards; and who will take home MVP. He's released his top five Super Bowl prop bets only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Hammer is going Over 61.5 rushing yards for Rams running back Todd Gurley. The fourth-year stud is coming off a subpar NFC Championship Game, but led the NFL with 21 touchdowns during the regular season and will be playing close to his huge University of Georgia fan base. Gurley exceeded that rushing total in 12 of the 17 games he's played this season.

"The Patriots will stop the Rams from running inside with C.J. Anderson, so they're going to use Gurley a lot," Hammer told SportsLine. "He'll get outside and has a strong chance to break a long run."

Hammer also loves a prop that pays 10-1. That one is an extreme value bet with a massive payout. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

What are Goldberg's top five Super Bowl prop bets? And which prop with a 10-1 payout is Hammer all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's top five Super Bowl prop bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's hit 85 percent of his best bets the past five weeks, and find out.