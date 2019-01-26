Super Bowl 2019 props: The odds on how long Gladys Knight's national anthem will last

Tom Brady is going for a sixth ring, Sean McVay is trying to out-coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are headed for an old-school vs. new-school classic in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream on CBS All Access or right here on CBSSports.com.

To some people, however, the real story lies elsewhere.

How long will the national anthem last?

Longtime Atlanta star Gladys Knight will be the star of the pre-game show for her anticipated rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and there's already speculation -- not to mention early odds -- on how many seconds her anthem will go. Among the most popular Super Bowl LIII prop bets, the anthem has been sung in over one minute and 45 seconds in each of the last six Super Bowls, and that's where the over/under mark opened for Knight.

Since Super Bowl XL in 2006, in fact, only two artists have sung the anthem in less than 1:45.

As The Action Network pointed out, under bets have hit in nine of the last 12 seasons, with Idina Menzel the most recent to go over with her "Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015. Last year, ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, P!nk went under her 2:00 over/under by roughly eight seconds, but bettors may have saved money by realizing beforehand that she was battling the flu leading up to her performance.

Before you watch Gladys Knight's performance, perhaps on one of CNET's top budget picks for new TVs, here's a look at how the market is currently setting the anthem length props (odds as of Saturday):

Bovada:

Over 1:47 (-160)

Under 1:47 (+120)

BetOnline:

Over 1:50 (-120)

Under 1:50 (-120)