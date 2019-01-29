Super Bowl 2019: Rams could lose at least four starters to free agency this offseason

When the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, they'll put on display a roster that had NFL experts raving before the 2018 season -- and one that underwent some makeovers up top after a promising 2017. You can stream the Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LIII right here on CBSSports.com.

No matter how Super Sunday plays out, however, the Rams could be in for another significant round of changes considering they have more than a dozen players set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents.

With at least four starters as well as other key players set to see their contracts expire in March, here's a rundown of some of the most notable Rams free agents ahead of the 2019 offseason:

QB Sean Mannion

Why are we talking about a guy who's thrown 53 passes and started exactly one game in his NFL career? Because he's a young free agent quarterback, that's why.

The former Oregon State product has been largely unused in four years as a Rams backup, but the whole "friends with Sean McVay" thing does wonders these days. It'd be a shock to see him command much, but look no further than Chase Daniel to see why Mannion, at age 26 with proven No. 2 experience, could still be a name to watch.

RB C.J. Anderson

If you would've assessed him in December, you would've shrugged your shoulders at the thought of a veteran running back who'd been cut by three different teams in 2018 hitting the market. But now Anderson is hot stuff -- and quite possibly the Rams' No. 1 RB for the Super Bowl. Maybe L.A.'s line has done more for him than we're admitting, and backs are increasingly replaceable these days, but he's not as old as you think (27) and obviously still has juice in the tank. If you're looking for a short-term bowling ball, he fits the bill.

OG Rodger Saffold

He should fetch a pretty penny on the open market, if he gets there. While he'll be 31 entering the 2019 season, he's also just a year removed from an All-Pro selection and will benefit from the national recognition of the Rams' solid front. Injuries plagued him earlier in his career, but he's missed just two games the last three years. He also offers positional flexibility considering he began his career at tackle. And history says he'll be willing to field offers after he nearly left for a big deal in Oakland in 2014.

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

He might be the most interesting of the team's notable free agents. How, exactly, do you grade a former third overall pick who's purely a pass rushing specialist and was traded less than three years into his career? L.A. also paid a handsome sum to bring him over from Jacksonville, where he managed just 14 sacks in two-and-a-half seasons. Still, who wouldn't consider throwing money at a playoff-experienced edge presence who's still just 24 years old? You wonder if the Rams will feel obligated to pay him.

DT Ndamukong Suh

It's hard to believe he's going to be back at $14 million, especially if the Rams can reinvest in the D-line alongside Aaron Donald through the draft. But at a discounted rate? Perhaps.

Suh has told reporters he took significantly less money to play in L.A., but if the Rams go win a Super Bowl, it seems far-fetched to think he won't make one last money grab at age 32. He's no longer on Donald's level, even if his name alone figures to draw buzz. But as a short-term force up front, he's still worth a decent investment.

CB Sam Shields

If you're looking for a guy who should benefit from simply playing for a Super Bowl team, Shields fits the mold. It's not as though the former Green Bay Packers starter is way beyond his prime, but for a 31-year-old reserve who hadn't played in almost two years until joining the Rams, he couldn't have picked a better spot. Along with much of L.A.'s secondary, he's been suspect at times, but teams will still sniff around a proven corner with lots of playoff experience.

FS Lamarcus Joyner

A full-time starter at the back end of the Rams' secondary for the last two seasons, Joyner is set to enter uncharted waters considering a.) he's probably a top-five free-agent safety and b.) the safety market was all but completely dried up a year ago.

For whatever reason, the position just hasn't drawn the big bucks -- or even the little ones, in some cases -- lately. And yet here's a guy who's, for the most part, answered questions about his smaller size with solid all-around numbers and great tackling marks. The key question will be whether teams think he's more like the 2017 breakout version of himself or his up-and-down 2018 product.