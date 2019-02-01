Super Bowl 2019: Rams looking for their second Super Bowl win all-time, but first trip came 20 years earlier

The Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since 2002, the year the Patriots stood in the way of a championship. But this time around it's different. The Rams, which back then played in St. Louis, were the favorite in Super Bowl XXXVI with the MVP quarterback and hot coaching staff, fresh off a recent title. New England, meanwhile, was the unlikely contender, a franchise with zero Lombardi Trophies and an unproven quarterback replacing an injured star.

Since then, of course, the Rams and Patriots have taken markedly different paths to Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. L.A. dawdled in its post-Kurt Warner failures before coach Sean McVay's arrival in 2017, whereas the Patriots' unproven quarterback -- some guy named Tom Brady -- went on to team up with Bill Belichick to win five rings and appear in eight total Super Bowls, not counting this Sunday's.

While the Rams have changed quite a bit since that last title matchup, however, one thing has been fairly consistent regarding their Super Bowl appearances: All of them have been very competitive and gone down to the wire -- or at least threatened to.

History suggests that, regardless of whether or not Brady and Belichick come out on top once again, the Rams will put up a fight. Here's a look back at the three other Super Bowl appearances in the team's history:

Season Super Bowl Date Opponent Result 1979 Super Bowl XIV Jan. 20, 1980 Pittsburgh Steelers L, 31-19 1999 Super Bowl XXXIV Jan. 30, 2000 Tennessee Titans W, 23-16 2001 Super Bowl XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002 New England Patriots L, 20-17 2018 Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3, 2019 New England Patriots TBD

Steelers 31, Rams 19

This may not have been the result the Rams were looking for in their first Super Bowl, which came almost three decades after their last title, a 1951 NFL Championship win that predated the creation of the Super Bowl by 15 years. In hindsight, however, even a two-score loss to the Steelers doesn't look all that bad.

L.A. had been on the cusp of title contention for years, advancing to the NFC Championship in four of the five seasons leading up to Super Bowl XIV, but it entered its showdown with the Steelers as heavy underdogs. Whereas Pittsburgh touted almost a dozen future Hall of Famers, including coach Chuck Knoll and quarterback Terry Bradshaw, and had won three of the last four Super Bowls coming in, the Rams entered with a 9-7 record, not far removed from a front-office power struggle, and without their injured starting QB.

John Stallworth's deep-ball heroics in place of injured Super Bowl darling Lynn Swann helped the Steelers score 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to get their fourth ring, but until then, the Rams gave a CBS audience one of its most competitive Super Bowl shows of all time. Three interceptions of Bradshaw fueled seven lead changes in the game, which the Rams led 13-10 at halftime. And after Los Angeles went up again in the third on a halfback-pass score, everyone in America -- if only for a fleeting moment -- realized the "Steel Curtain" was beatable.

Rams 23, Titans 16

This is peak Rams territory here. Not only did the 1999 team, which was just five years into its move from L.A. to St. Louis at the time, stun the world by going 13-3 with former undrafted backup-turned-NFL MVP Kurt Warner at QB, but it erased 10 years of postseason-less struggles by winning its first Lombardi Trophy and doing it in exhilarating fashion.

Unlike the 1979 Super Bowl team, the '99 bunch came into the year among the league's least-hyped contenders, with the Rams failing to post a winning record from 1989-98. But behind Warner, star running back Marshall Faulk, coach Dick Vermeil and coordinator Mike Martz, they took the NFC by storm. They also overcame some of the most gut-wrenching Super Bowl obstacles in league history at the time, outlasting a slow start, recovering from what was then the largest erased deficit of any Super Bowl and kicking off "The Greatest Show on Turf" with one of the biggest defensive stands in the history of the game.

Despite out-gaining Jeff Fisher's Titans by a wide margin, the Rams maintained just a 9-0 lead at halftime. Even after Tennessee rallied from behind to score 16 unanswered and tie the game with 2:12 remaining, it looked like smooth sailing for St. Louis once Warner lofted a 73-yard bomb to Isaac Bruce to put the Rams back in front. But it took linebacker Mike Jones' famous last-second tackle of Titans receiver Kevin Dyson -- just one yard short of the goal line -- to seal the deal after Steve McNair scrambled and threw his team all the way to the Rams' 10-yard line with 10 seconds to go. Talk about putting the "Show" in that nickname.

Patriots 20, Rams 17

Oh, how things change. When the Rams returned to the Super Bowl just two years after their surprise 1999 explosion and last-second finish against the Titans, they were essentially the equivalent of what the Patriots would soon become. Whereas New England reigns supreme as this generation's historic dynasty, it entered Super Bowl XXXVI without any Lombardi Trophies under its belt. And its opponent, the Rams, were now established as a powerhouse coming off their recent title, a 14-2 finish in 2001 and another MVP campaign from Warner.

St. Louis found itself playing the role of the Titans this time around, too. Down 17-3 in the third quarter after demoralizing turnovers from Warner and receiver Ricky Proehl, the Rams would've fell behind even more if not for a holding penalty that erased a 97-yard fumble-return score by the Patriots. Warner drove the Rams back into contention as the clock ticked on, sneaking his way in for a score and then finding Proehl for another to knot the game at 17 with 1:30 to go. But it was Brady's turn to play unlikely hero, and the then-second-year quarterback, starting his first season in place of the injured Drew Bledsoe, set up a game-winning 48-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.

The heartbreaking loss was like the passing of a baton, in a way. Warner came back down to Earth in 2002, Martz's run as Vermeil's successor came to a close three seasons later, and the Rams wouldn't return to the Super Bowl until this season, missing the playoffs every season from 2005 until Sean McVay's arrival in 2017.