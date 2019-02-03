Super Bowl 2019: Rams RB coach implies Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson will split carries

In Super Bowl LIII, it sure seems like the Los Angeles Rams are expected to use a running back timeshare, just as they have in their previous two playoff games. Running backs coach Skip Peete went on the RapSheet and Friends podcast earlier this week and explained that the Rams didn't believe Todd Gurley could handle his typical workload after sitting out multiple weeks with a knee injury, and that's why he's been splitting time with C.J. Anderson during the postseason, even though he is ostensibly healthy.

"If you look at a guy who hasn't really practiced in two or three weeks, then all of the sudden has to go out there and play (in the playoffs), the cardio isn't where it needs to be to play 60 or 70 plays," Peete said, per NFL.com. "And that's what he had been doing before he sat out. You need to kind of work him back where you put him in situations where it makes sense. That happened in the Dallas game, and I thought he did some things in the last game."

Peete noted that though Gurley did not get his typical touches in the NFC title game against the Saints (he had a career-low five total touches), he still saw plenty of time on the field and helped out in pass protection throughout the game.

"It was unfortunate he didn't have the opportunity to touch the ball as often as he normally does," Peete said. "But he had an unbelievable game as far as pass protection goes. The glaring thing when you look back on it, something very uncharacteristic of him, was the drops. That really overshadows what his game was like in my opinion -- those two mistakes where as a coach I'd say, 'You gotta make those plays.' I thought when he was in there -- and some of the plays he didn't get it were check-with-me's based on what the defense does -- he had a nice game. One of his better games as a pass protector, which is just as important as carrying it."

Gurley, who played at least 80 percent of the Rams' snaps in 11 of his 14 games during the regular season, has played just 56 percent and 47 percent of the snaps during the Rams' postseason contests. With two more weeks to recover since the NFC title game it's possible his usage ramps up, but given how well Anderson has played over the past several weeks, it would not be a surprise if he were still heavily in the mix as well.