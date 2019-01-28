Super Bowl 2019: Ranking every starter for Patriots and Rams, with Tom Brady checking in at No. 3
The Rams place two superstars 1-2 on Pete Prisco's ranking of every Super Bowl starter
ATLANTA -- It's rare that you will not see a quarterback atop my rankings of the starters in the Super Bowl, which is something I've done for quite a few years here at CBSSports.com.
It's even tougher to believe that's the case this year when you consider the greatest quarterback of all-time, and arguably the greatest football player ever, is in this year's game.
But New England's Tom Brady is not the highest-ranked player in this week's Super Bowl in Atlanta, which you can stream right here. That honor goes to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The undersized Donald has become the NFL's best defensive player and should win his second straight Defensive Player of the Year Award this Saturday night when the NFL makes the announcement.
He is a game wrecker who finished with 20.5 sacks from his interior spot, which is amazing.
Brady comes in third on my list, and is clearly the best Patriots player in the game – no matter how many out there tried to bury him at times this season. He is still capable of taking over games, which he showed in the playoff victories the past month. Postseason Brady is even better. His mind is lethal now, even if his arm isn't what it used to be.
Ranking the Rams starters is easy, but the Patriots use so many different looks – especially on defense – that I had to pick from a lot of possible groupings to come up with the 11 Patriots defenders here. That's why Bill Belichick is so great, with his ability to change his personnel groupings from week to week and even from quarter to quarter is part of his mastery.
If you are trying to get a gauge on this week's game by these rankings, here are some nuggets:
- Six of the top-10 players are Rams.
- The Rams have five offensive players in the top-10 and just one defensive player.
- The Patriots' four top-10 players are split evenly, with two on each side of the ball.
- Of the bottom 10 players, six are Patriots and four are Rams players.
- The Rams have seven offensive players in the top 20, while the Patriots have five.
So dive in, look around, and see if you agree with these rankings. They just might help decide the winner.
|1
Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams DE
|Donald is the best defensive player in the league and the best player in this game. He can disrupt a defense on his own.
|2
Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams RB
|Gurley had an amazing regular season, but the postseason has been tainted by injury and whatever happened in the NFC title game with him doing a lot of watching.
|3
Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
|The talk of Brady's demise was greatly exaggerated. He didn't put up gaudy numbers this year, but he's shown in the postseason he can still get it done.
|4
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots CB
|Gilmore was outstanding in coverage this year, earning an All-Pro nod. His ability in man coverage will be key in this game
|5
Trey Flowers New England Patriots DE
|Flowers is the most underrated player in this game. He is a good pass rusher, who also holds up well against the run.
|6
Shaq Mason New England Patriots G
|Mason is the best lineman on the Pats roster, someone who is a mauler in the run game.
|7
Andrew Whitworth Los Angeles Rams T
|Whitworth is a rock on the blind side of Jared Goff. He's a veteran leader of the offense.
|8
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|Goff's play in the playoffs has quieted a lot of doubters. How will he play on the biggest stage?
|9
Brandin Cooks Los Angeles Rams WR
|In a talented group of Rams receivers, Cooks is the class of the group. He will need to play big Sunday.
|10
Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams T
|He is a big, powerful run blocker who has improved greatly in pass protection. Havenstein's one of the best right tackles in the league.
|11
Ndamukong Suh Los Angeles Rams NT
|Suh wasn't great during the regular season, but he's amped it up in the postseason. It tells you a lot about his talent and drive at times.
|12
Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR
|Woods has the best season of his career and has been a consistent threat the entire season. He had just six catches for 33 yards in the title game, so that has to improve against New England.
|13
Lawrence Guy New England Patriots DT
|Guy is a power run player who had his best season in 2018. He will be big in trying to slow the Rams' run game.
|14
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots TE
|Gronkowski isn't close to being the All-World tight end he was a few years ago, mainly because of injuries. But he can still get it done when needed.
|15
Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR
|Edelman's been a big part of their offense for a long time. His ability to do damage in the middle of the field is critical to the Pats' passing game.
|16
Sony Michel New England Patriots RB
|The rookie runner missed time with injury this season, but Michel's been a big part of their playoff run. He should be in this one as well.
|17
Aqib Talib Los Angeles Rams CB
|Talib missed most of the season with an injury, but he's back healthy now and can provide nice man coverage on anybody.
|18
Devin McCourty New England Patriots FS
|McCourty remains a big part of what they do on the back end with his ability to both play well in coverage and solid in the run game.
|19
John Johnson Los Angeles Rams SS
|Johnson quietly keeps improving and is a big part of their defense. His pass coverage is impressive for a strong safety.
|20
Rodger Saffold Los Angeles Rams G
|Saffold's ability to run block has really helped Todd Gurley this season. He is a power player inside, but is average in pass protection.
|21
Marcus Peters Los Angeles Rams CB
|Peters had a stretch of games midway through the season where he hardly looked like the same player. But he's been solid in the postseason.
|22
Jason McCourty New England Patriots CB
|In his first season with the team, McCourty has really had a nice year in coverage. He has been very good in the postseason.
|23
Joe Thuney New England Patriots G
|Thuney's been a starter since the day he walked in three years ago. He is a good pass protector.
|24
Michael Brockers Los Angeles Rams DE
|Brockers is a good run player who doesn't provide a lot in the pass rush but will be important if the Pats decide to pound it.
|25
Nickell Robey-Coleman Los Angeles Rams DB
|Robey-Coleman's ability to play in coverage on the inside is huge in their defense. He's also a capable blitzer off the edge.
|26
Dont'a Hightower New England Patriots OLB
|Hightower hasn't been as good this season as some of his past years, but he can still provide the defense with a lot of versatility and big-play ability.
|27
David Andrews New England Patriots C
|Andrews is a good, solid player in the middle of their line. His pass protection is his strong suit and will be key inside against the Rams front.
|28
Marcus Cannon New England Patriots T
|Cannon missed time with injuries this season and it impacted the line. He gives them a solid pass-blocking right tackle.
|29
Patrick Chung New England Patriots SS
|Chung's the guy on their defense that does a lot of things and provides the coaches with a nice chess piece. He can play like a linebacker or play deep in the middle. He's improved in coverage a lot this season.
|30
Austin Blythe Los Angeles Rams G
|Blythe's play impressed early in the season, but tailed off some late. Even so, he's been a nice addition to the starting lineup.
|31
Lamarcus Joyner Los Angeles Rams FS
|After signing a one-year deal as the Rams' franchise player, Joyner hasn't quite played to that level this season. He's been just solid, but nothing special.
|32
Kyle Van Noy New England Patriots MLB
|Van Noy is a versatile part of their defense, a player who can rush, cover and play the run. His career has had a resurgence in New England.
|33
John Sullivan Los Angeles Rams C
|Sullivan's played dropped off this season, but he has been decent in the playoffs. His line calls will be big in this one.
|34
Dante Fowler Los Angeles Rams LB
|Fowler was acquired via trade from Jacksonville to amp up the edge rush. While he hasn't been great, he's been solid. He is good against the run.
|35
Trent Brown New England Patriots T
|Brown didn't have a great season, but he's done a nice job protecting Brady's blind side in the playoffs.
|36
Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE
|Everett had 33 catches with three touchdowns on the season. He had two catches against the Saints in the title game.
|37
J.C. Jackson New England Patriots DB
|The rookie free agent from Maryland has really come on in the second half. Jackson was picked on some by the Chiefs, and I would expect the Rams to attack him as well.
|38
Malcom Brown New England Patriots DT
|Against a run-first team like the Rams, Brown should get plenty of action. He's only played 33 snaps in two playoff games, but he had 14 starts this season.
|39
Cory Littleton Los Angeles Rams ILB
|Littleton's a great special-teams player who has improved as the season has moved along as a linebacker in their defense.
|40
Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR
|When Cooper Kupp went down with a knee injury, Reynolds stepped up as the third receiver. He is coming off a big game against the Saints in the NFC title game.
|41
Mark Barron Los Angeles Rams ILB
|The converted safety has had major issues in the run game this season. Barron can get overpowered at the point of attack.
|42
Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR
|Hogan hasn't come close to having the type of season many expected. But he did average 15.2 yards per catch during the season.
|43
Jonathan Jones New England Patriots DB
|He can play slot corner or safety or anywhere else the secondary needs his ability. He's really stepped up at times this season and played well against the Chiefs in the title game.
|44
James Develin New England Patriots FB
|When the Patriots go to their power run game, Develin gets a lot of work as the lead blocker. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield.
