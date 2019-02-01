Super Bowl 2019: Sean McVay's creativeness and self-awareness have organizations searching for his clone

ATLANTA -- If you've been paying attention to the coaching carousel, you already know what's coming: Sean McVay is a genius. Like Billy Madison in a spelling be, "he is the smartest man alive."

OK, that might be a stretch. But there's no doubt that the 33-year-old offensive wizard has transformed the Los Angeles Rams into a an offensive machine that owners and general managers around the NFL are hoping to clone and make their own.

But what makes him so special. It's something that many coaches strive for but many can't achieve: Removing all tendencies from game film regardless of formation.

"The hardest thing about that offense is that everything looks the same," said Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during Super Bowl Opening Night. "It's hard to tell between a stretch run and a play-action. In that second level, the linebackers and safeties get caught guessing. Maybe sometimes they're chasing the jet sweep and Todd Gurley has the ball on a stretch. Or maybe we're chasing the stretch and they hand it off on the jet. You have to be fundamentally sound."

The ability to keep the element of surprise intact all season and through the postseason is due in large part to McVay's ability to take an new-school offense and marry it with a young quarterback who comes is one of the pioneers of the infiltration air raid offenses into the NFL. The result is a recipe that McVay has mastered like an award-winning chef.

"Sean McVay definitely came in and does a great job of matching up personnel," said Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty. "He obviously brought his scheme in, but has done a great job of matching it to the players. That's what makes it tough. They don't do the same thing over and over. We just have to stay on our toes and be ready to deal with the way that he exploits matchups."

He has done that to a point where the Rams offense is impossible to defend. The Rams spread offenses out, which allows quarterback Jared Goff to use simple match at the line of scrimmage. If the box is stacked, let it rip. If the numbers are there in the middle, pound the rock with Gurley and C.J. Anderson. McVay then pairs that with tempo -- the Rams are third in the NFL in plays per game at 66.9 -- and creates stress on a defense that is nearly impossible to replicate.

It goes deeper, though. The youngest coach in the NFL got the job prior to the 2017 season and immediately hired longtime defensive wizard Wade Phillips. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Rams are stout when it matters most. They're allowing just 4.3 third down conversions per game, thanks in part to Phillips' tutelage and the work of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh up front.

McVay is self-aware. He is confident in his offensive prowess, but understood that, despite spending eight years as an assistant in the league, he needed some help to make this thing work. Hiring a 71-year-old defensive mastermind who has evolved with professional football since 1976 is the perfect way to combine the old with the new.

The 33-year-old McVay might be short on experience, but has taken over an organization like a seasoned vet, and created an organization that is the envy of every owner who was forced to hit the reset button.