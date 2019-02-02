Super Bowl 2019 squares: Printable template for your Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl party

The big game is finally right around the corner. New England and Los Angeles are getting ready to compete in the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl, which can be streamed right here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices. But even if you're not a fan of the Patriots or Rams, there's still a way to make things more interesting for every football fan watching the big game.

That's right, we're talking about Super Bowl squares.

How it works: Whoever is in charge of the game creates a 10x10 grid. Or, you can print it out right here. Interested players then write their names into one or more of the 100 boxes available. On the outside of the 100-square grid (in the gray squares of our template), a number 0-9 is assigned to each row and column, either randomly after the squares are filled up or prior to opening up the action. One of the Super Bowl teams is designated as the horizontal axis, and the other the vertical axis.

As the Super Bowl progresses, players track the score at the end of each quarter, and whoever has the square that corresponds to the last number in each team's score is the winner of that portion of the game. For example, the Eagles led 9-3 over the Patriots at the end of the first quarter of last year's Super Bowl, so whoever had the square that corresponded to "Eagles 9, Patriots 3" was the winner. The person holding an "Eagles 2, Patriots 2" square won when the halftime margin was 22-12, and a 29-26 Eagles lead after three quarters made "Eagles 9, Patriots 6" a winner for that part of the game. With the Eagles winning the game 41-33, the "Eagles 1, Patriots 3" square came in last.

Squares aren't just limited to each quarter. Once you have 100 squares filled up and numbers assigned, you can create all sorts of versions for the game. For example, I know of one game where winners are determined after each minute on the clock in regulation, giving players 60 chances to win!

