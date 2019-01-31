Super Bowl 2019 ticket prices: Massachusetts leads way in sales, 2,000-plus tickets available on StubHub

If you're a casual football fan, you'd be forgiven at this point for thinking the New England Patriots just get an automatic berth into the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and company are playing in their third straight Super Bowl, their fourth in five years and their ninth since 2002. You'd think that fans were over it by now. OK, you wouldn't, but going to the first Super Bowl is a bit different than going to the ninth one.

With that being said, for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Rams, fans are as excited as ever. According to the StubHub Press Box, Massachusetts leads all states in Super Bowl ticket purchases, with California -- of course -- coming in second.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

As of now, StubHub has 2,900 tickets available, going for an average price of $4,413. The "get-in" price as of Wednesday was $2,600 for upper corner seats, a bit less than the $3,100 it took to get in last year (albeit a bit later in the week).

StubHub

Massachusetts has bought up 17 percent of the tickets thus far, and nearly 40 percent more than California buyers, according to StubHub.

After Massachusetts, California is second in tickets bought with 12 percent. Moving into neutral fan territory, Georgia is at 10 percent, Arizona is at nine percent and New York has bought six percent. Arizona and New York were also among the top buyers last year.

If you want to really throw some money around, the top-priced ticket as of Wednesday was $23,203.50. Those are for 50-yard line seats in the "SunTrust Club." It would be a heck of a way to watch the game, and you wouldn't have to worry about your wallet feeling too heavy.

StubHub

Georgia is, of course, the newcomer on the list, but that makes perfect sense. It is hosting, after all. A lot of those fans will likely be extensions of the Rams fanbase. After all, they both stopped the Saints from playing in their new stadium and can knock off the Patriots, whom Falcons fans may also have some bad blood towards.

If you're looking for lower bowl seats, there are some seats available in the $7,000-$10,000 range. Similar to Minnesota last year, this is a shiny new arena. If you want to experience the championship there, you're going to have to shell out some cash.

While by all indications this won't be Tom Brady's last game, some other Patriots seem less sure of their future. In that regard, this could be a great game to catch.