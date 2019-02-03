Super Bowl 2019 tickets: Average sale price tops $4K, 1,600-plus tickets still available on Super Bowl weekend

The people showing up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta today paid a pretty penny for the chance to watch Super Bowl LIII in person. According to data from StubHub, ticket sales averaged $4,380 per ticket as of Saturday morning. With such high prices, more than 1,600 tickets were still on the market and available for purchase as of Saturday afternoon, and the "get-in" price for upper corner seats was approximately $2,900.

The ticket-buying site has seen seen a last-minute spike in sales, with 30 percent of sales happening in the last five days, but still has plenty of seats available. It should perhaps come as no surprise that the state where the most tickets are being sold so far is the home of the Patriots: Massachusetts leads all states in Super Bowl ticket purchases, according to the StubHub Press Box, while the Rams' home state of California checks in second.

Massachusetts has bought up 18 percent of the tickets thus far, with California at 12 percent, according to StubHub. In neutral-fan territory, Georgia (home to the Super Bowl itself) checks in first at 10 percent, while Florida and New York (home to the league office and many executives and agents) are next up at 5 percent apiece.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and stream here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Every StubHub ticket holder receives complimentary access to an exclusive ATL Tailgate at State Farm arena prior to the game -- featuring 10 gallons of face paint, 128 oz. of beer, and 7,000 fans.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

If you want to really throw some money around, the top-priced ticket as of Wednesday was $23,203.50. Those are for 50-yard line seats in the "SunTrust Club." It would be a heck of a way to watch the game, and you wouldn't have to worry about your wallet feeling too heavy.

StubHub

If you're looking for lower bowl seats, there are some seats available in the $7,000-$10,000 range. Similar to Minnesota last year, this is a shiny new arena. If you want to experience the championship there, you're going to have to shell out some cash.

While by all indications this won't be Tom Brady's last game, some other Patriots seem less sure of their future. In that regard, this could be a great game to catch.