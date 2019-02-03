Super Bowl 2019 time, channel, weather: Atlanta's weekend temperatures mild for Super Bowl LIII
While there's a roof on Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Super Bowl has interesting weather is in the forecast
Anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII was sure to be aware of what to expect -- and what to pack -- with many Americans dealing with a polar vortex in the week leading up to this year's big game. After braving cold conditions with Eagles fans at last year's event in chilly Minneapolis, Patriots fans know just how much the weather in the host city of the Super Bowl can affect Super Bowl week.
But why would the weather matter? It's an indoor stadium! Well, Atlanta did get some snow this week, which caused quite a few government buildings to shut down. Luckily, the worst is behind us.
Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
Super Bowl Sunday should be pretty mild weather-wise. It's projected to have a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees, so fans going to the game may want to layer up a bit since it could get relatively cold at night. There also may be some rain. It's going to be humid throughout the weekend, peaking at 77 percent on Monday.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast for Super Bowl week.
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 46 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 56 percent
- Winds: 5 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 59 degrees
- Low: 42 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 71 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Monday
- High: 62 degrees
- Low: 51 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 77 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
