Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady implies that he'll play at least two more seasons in NFL
Brady has previously stated that he wants to play until he's 45 years old
Over the weekend, Tom Brady said there was "zero" chance he'll be retiring after Super Bowl LIII. On Monday, Brady implied he could play for at least two more years after this one. Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, here's how Brady responded to a question about retirement during an appearance on WEEI in Boston.
Not next year and not the year after that. So that means Brady currently plans to play through at least 2020. He stated last offseason that he'd negotiated with his wife to receive permission to play two more years, which would have covered the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. "I've talked two years with my wife," Brady said during an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Santa Monica, California, per the Boston Globe. "I've negotiated that thus far. I've still got a little further to go."
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
It appears he's now extending that window at least one year longer. Brady was already the NFL's oldest offensive player this season, and will presumably be that again in each of the next two years, which would bring him through his age-43 season. The oldest quarterback ever to play in an NFL game, per a Pro-Football-Reference search, is Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years and 342 days old in Week 17 of the 1998 season.
Brady has previously mused that he wants to play until he's 45, which would give him four more seasons after this one. If he makes it to that point, he'll become the oldest quarterback ever to step on the field in the NFL. I wouldn't bet against it at this point.
