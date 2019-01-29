Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady won't give Jared Goff any advice for his first Super Bowl start

All the way back in 2002, Tom Brady was about to make his first Super Bowl start against a team that was widely considered the best in the league and which had just won the Super Bowl two years prior. That team was the St. Louis Rams and it was coached by Mike Martz and quarterbacked by Kurt Warner and had stormed through the league over the past few seasons, earning itself the nickname The Greatest Show on Turf.

The Patriots defeated that Rams team and started the greatest run of success the sport of football has ever known. And now, 17 years later, the Patriots are set to play the (now-Los Angeles) Rams in the Super Bowl once again. This time, it's the Patriots who are the big, bad football dynasty and the Rams who are the young up-and-comers hoping to take them out.

Brady is now widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, and he's about to make his ninth Super Bowl start, while his opponent, Jared Goff, is getting ready to make his first. So, does Brady have any advice for his younger counterpart?

Nope.

"I'm not giving him any advice!" Brady said. "They got a great team. I've got to go against [Aqib Talib] all night so that's what I'm concerned about. And I know how great of a player he is. They've got a great defense. Best D-Line in the league and a couple of the best interceptors probably to ever play this game so I've got my work cut out for me."

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

So, that's probably not all that surprising. Brady genuinely doesn't want to give Goff an edge, and he presumably is more worried about Talib and Marcus Peters and Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh and company than about Goff's level a preparedness for the game. Goff, asked the same question, wasn't really looking for much out of Brady anyway.

"What to make important and what not to make important," Goff said. "I've gotten some good advice from some people. I'll probably be hitting you (Kurt Warner) up pretty soon here just trying to figure out what to make important, how to prepare this week, and how to avoid distractions."

Goff said he's already gotten some advice about his preparation, noting that he's been told to essentially approach it like any other game. That's pretty standard fare in the NFL, so it's not surprising, either.