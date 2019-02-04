Super Bowl 2019: Unnamed bettor reportedly loses at least $3.8 million after Patriots win over Rams
The bettor apparently placed three substantial bets on the Rams
An unnamed gambler who reportedly went on an red--hot run from the 2017 World Series to the 2018 Super Bowl -- according to ESPN -- isn't finding himself as lucky in 2019. The customer reportedly known as "Bettor X" put down three hefty bets for the Rams' money line to win Super Bowl LIII that totaled at least $3.8 million. At plus-120, the bettor would have netted $4.56 million.
However, it wasn't to be. The Rams, of course, lost to the Patriots 13-3 on Sunday, giving Tom Brady his sixth Super Bowl and giving Mr. X a very substantial loss.
A $2 million bet was made on Thursday, followed by $1.5 million and $300,000 bets made on Friday at MGM and South Point in Las Vegas.
A ton of money was placed on New England, with fans valuing experience. It paid off. Bill Belichick and his defense were dominant to the point that the Rams' Sean McVay admitted he was "out-coached," and the Patriots continued to build upon their already unbelievable dynasty.
The Patriots closed as 2.5 point favorites. The Rams barely made an over of 2.5 points when the game was said and done.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
List of every Super Bowl result ever
The Eagles added their name to the list of champions a year ago. Who will win today's Super...
-
Suh claims Rams 'eliminated' Edelman
The Rams defensive tackle seems to think his team stopped Julian Edelman
-
Dolphins hire Brian Flores as coach
The Patriots' top defensive assistant is heading to Miami after winning Super Bowl LIII
-
Bettor wins $100K on Rams point total
The Rams might have lost, but this gambler definitely won
-
Bengals hire Zac Taylor as new coach
The Rams' quarterbacks coach will go from working with Jared Goff to Andy Dalton
-
Mock: No Murray, Patriots take tight end
Kyler Murray may be a trailblazing QB in the NFL, but he isn't blazing any trails in this mock...