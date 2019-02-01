Super Bowl 2019: Watch CBS Sports HQ's 10-hour Sunday SportsLine Extravaganza
Here's how to tune in for Super Bowl Sunday's pre-game coverage, featuring Guinness World Records title attempts
CBS Sports HQ has been a hot spot in Atlanta, the site of Super Bowl LIII, hosting visits by everyone from Russell Wilson and JuJu Smith-Schuster to Von Miller and Saquon Barkley in the lead-up to Sunday's big game.
On Super Bowl Sunday, however, the 24/7 streaming sports network will take things to another level with a 10-hour pre-game show -- featuring multiple Guinness World Records title attempts and available for free across various digital platforms.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and stream here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
As part of a full lineup of game-day coverage, including live post-game highlights and analysis from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field immediately following Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots showdown, CBS Sports HQ will deliver the Sunday SportsLine Extravaganza, a daylong show chock-full of projections, analysis and special guests.
CBS Sports Digital analysts, including Brady Quinn, Will Brinson, Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jamey Eisenberg and Kenny White, as well as celebrity guests like Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Georgia Tech long snapper Zach Roberts, will also partake in multiple Guinness World Records attempts, such as:
- Farthest long snap of an American football
- Most one-handed catches of an American football in one minute
- Fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head
- Most soft toys caught blindfolded in one minute (with teams of two)
- Most M&M's/Smarties eaten in one minute with chopsticks
A Guinness World Records Adjudicator will be onsite to verify any records broken, and the pre-game show's all-day coverage will extend onto social media.
Immediately after the game and continuing until midnight Eastern, CBS Sports HQ will feature live reports from the field, highlights, reactions and coverage of the post-game press conferences. Host Chris Hassel will be joined by Bryant McFadden, Pete Prisco, Brady Quinn and others.
CBS Sports HQ, which launched in February 2018, is currently available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service. It offers news, highlights and analysis, easily accessible for free on connected devices. The digital network is a collaboration between CBS Sports and CBS Interactive and allows sports fans to watch full-day, live, anchored coverage featuring game breakdowns and the day's top sports storylines.
