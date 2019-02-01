Super Bowl 2019: Watch CBS Sports HQ's 10-hour Sunday SportsLine Extravaganza

CBS Sports HQ has been a hot spot in Atlanta, the site of Super Bowl LIII, hosting visits by everyone from Russell Wilson and JuJu Smith-Schuster to Von Miller and Saquon Barkley in the lead-up to Sunday's big game.

On Super Bowl Sunday, however, the 24/7 streaming sports network will take things to another level with a 10-hour pre-game show -- featuring multiple Guinness World Records title attempts and available for free across various digital platforms.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta

As part of a full lineup of game-day coverage, including live post-game highlights and analysis from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field immediately following Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots showdown, CBS Sports HQ will deliver the Sunday SportsLine Extravaganza, a daylong show chock-full of projections, analysis and special guests.

CBS Sports Digital analysts, including Brady Quinn, Will Brinson, Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jamey Eisenberg and Kenny White, as well as celebrity guests like Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Georgia Tech long snapper Zach Roberts, will also partake in multiple Guinness World Records attempts, such as:

Farthest long snap of an American football

Most one-handed catches of an American football in one minute

Fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head

Most soft toys caught blindfolded in one minute (with teams of two)

Most M&M's/Smarties eaten in one minute with chopsticks

A Guinness World Records Adjudicator will be onsite to verify any records broken, and the pre-game show's all-day coverage will extend onto social media.

Immediately after the game and continuing until midnight Eastern, CBS Sports HQ will feature live reports from the field, highlights, reactions and coverage of the post-game press conferences. Host Chris Hassel will be joined by Bryant McFadden, Pete Prisco, Brady Quinn and others.

