Super Bowl 2019 weather in Atlanta: Temperature to warm up prior to weekend for Patriots vs. Rams

While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather is in the forecast for Super Bowl week

How important is the weather in the host city of a Super Bowl? Just ask Eagles and Patriots fans who went to Minnesota last year. With frigid temperatures around the country this week, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII will want to be aware of what to expect.

But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for Atlanta got some snow in Atlanta this week, which caused quite a few government buildings to shut down. Luckily, the worst is behind us.

Super Bowl Sunday should be pretty mild weather-wise. It's projected to have a high of 61 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, so fans going to the game may want to layer up a bit since it could get relatively cold. There also may be some rain. It's going to be humid throughout the week, peaking at 74 percent on Sunday.

Expect the roof to be closed on Sunday. While 61 degrees isn't cold by any means, a chance of rain may affect things in ways the teams don't want to deal with. Ultimately, it could go either way, but the powers that be may want to play it safe.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide  

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your five-day forecast for Super Bowl week.

Wednesday

  • High: 43 degrees
  • Low: 23 degrees
  • Precipitation: 0 percent
  • Humidity: 39 percent
  • Winds: 14 mph

Thursday

  • High: 48 degrees
  • Low: 29 degrees
  • Precipitation: 0 percent
  • Humidity: 42 percent
  • Winds: 4 mph

Friday

  • High: 57 degrees
  • Low: 37 degrees
  • Precipitation: 0 percent
  • Humidity: 52 percent
  • Winds: 6 mph

Saturday

  • High: 60 degrees
  • Low: 43 degrees
  • Precipitation: 20 percent
  • Humidity: 65 percent
  • Winds: 6 mph

Super Bowl Sunday

  • High: 61 degrees
  • Low: 48 degrees
  • Precipitation: 20 percent
  • Humidity: 74 percent
  • Winds: 6 mph
Our Latest Stories