Super Bowl 2019 weather in Atlanta: Weather to warm up prior to weekend for Rams-Patriots
While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather could cause issues in Atlanta
If you're a Patriots fan who went to last year's Super Bowl in Minnesota, you know how important the weather in the host city can be. With frigid temperatures around the country this week, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII will want to be aware of what to expect.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for starters some snow is anticipated in Atlanta this week, which could wreak some havoc on transportation in the city. There's also a good chance of precipitation on Super Bowl Sunday, so make sure you're prepared if you're going to the game.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your five-day forecast for Super Bowl week.
Wednesday
- High: 43 degrees
- Low: 23 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 39 percent
- Winds: 14 mph
Thursday
- High: 48 degrees
- Low: 29 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 42 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 37 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 52 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 43 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 65 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 48 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 74 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
