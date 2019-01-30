Super Bowl 2019 weather in Atlanta: Winter weather advisories, warnings leading up to Rams vs. Patriots
While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather could cause issues in Atlanta
If you're a Patriots fan who went to last year's Super Bowl in Minnesota, you know how important the weather in the host city can be. With frigid temperatures around the country this week, anyone heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII will want to be aware of what to expect.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for starters some snow is anticipated in Atlanta this week, which could wreak some havoc on transportation in the city. There's also a good chance of precipitation on Super Bowl Sunday, so make sure you're prepared if you're going to the game.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your six-day forecast for Super Bowl week.
Monday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 40 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 51 percent
- Winds: 10 mph
Tuesday
- High: 44 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 90 percent
- Humidity: 61 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Wednesday
- High: 42 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 43 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Thursday
- High: 45 degrees
- Low: 28 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 47 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 55 degrees
- Low: 36 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 58 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 44 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 69 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 52 degrees
- Precipitation: 60 percent
- Humidity: 83 percent
- Winds: 9 mph
While Super Bowl Sunday may be comfortable temperature-wise, don't expect to see the retractable roof open. Rain is expected, and the humidity is expected to be very high. The biggest day to worry about for travelers is Tuesday, as the city of Atlanta doesn't tend to do well when it snows. Otherwise, it should be a nice week in Atlanta, albeit a little bit chilly for the most part.
