Super Bowl 2019: What time does Rams vs. Patriots start? How to watch on TV, streaming options, kickoff time

Super Bowl LIII is a reason for people to party across the country, but it's also a bit bittersweet: There won't be any on-field NFL action until August, after the Super Bowl is over. All the more reason to savor Super Bowl Sunday, when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams face off to decide who'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

As we prepare for the big game, we're here to answer all the questions you may have about Super Bowl LIII -- when it starts, where it is, who's involved and so on. For the latest, just keep it locked here at CBSSports.com.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark those calendars!

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is in Super Bowl LIII?

That would be the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

If you've ever watched a Super Bowl before, there's a good chance you've heard of the Patriots. Under quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, they've represented the AFC in eight different championships since 2001, the same year they beat the Rams for their first of five Lombardi Trophies together. They've also been in the last two Super Bowls, overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and then falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017's 41-33 shootout.

The Rams, meanwhile, won it all back in 1999 but have not taken a title since. This year, they've largely coasted through the NFC under the guidance of wunderkind coach Sean McVay, who's turned quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley into MVP candidates and helped L.A. resurrect a long-mediocre franchise.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed live right here. Keep checking here for updates or additional information on the stream, which will be offered through both CBSSports.com and CBS All Access.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.