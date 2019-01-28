Super Bowl 2019: Who should you root for? Five reasons to make it the Patriots

Is your favorite team the Patriots or the Rams? Well, congratulations ... you know who you're rooting for in Super Bowl LIII!

But if you're a fan of one of the other 30 NFL franchises, or you just really don't care about football, things can get a little more complicated. You may be asking yourself who you should be rooting for on Sunday, and there are plenty of factors to consider when picking a side.

Luckily, we've got you covered.

As the NFL's resident Bad Guys, the Patriots may seem an unlikely choice for a neutral fan/outsider, especially given that the Rams are one of the league's shiny, new, fun toys. But the best choice is often the hard one, and there's several reasons why you should be pulling for New England when they take the field in Atlanta this weekend.

But if you want to be wrong and root for Los Angeles, Cody Benjamin has you covered here.

Ready or not, here are five reasons you should be pulling for the Patriots in the Super Bowl, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com:

1. The Rams probably shouldn't even be there

Were the Rams one of the best teams in football this year? Yes. Do they have a good enough team to win the Super Bowl? Absolutely, yes. But did they get there largely because one of the worst blown calls in the history of football went in their favor? Also yes.

It's impossible to say what would have happened had referees actually opened their eyes and called the blatant pass interference committed by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. But what we do know is that Robey-Coleman delivered an early hit -- a helmet-to-helmet hit to boot -- on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while the ball was still on its way and, had it been called a penalty, the Saints would have had a first down inside the 10-yard line.

Given the Saints had the fourth-best red zone scoring percentage in the NFL during the regular season, it seems fair to think that they could have capitalized and gotten into the end zone, running some crucial additional time off the clock in the process. Instead, they had to settle for a field goal immediately after the blown call and give the ball back to the Rams just under two minutes to counter.

To their credit, the Rams did ... and now here we are.

But we're talking about a team that punched its ticket to the biggest annual sporting event in the world thanks to an all-time case of injustice. And to make matters worse, Robey-Coleman had the gall to say that he definitely committed pass interference, then change his mind a week later. Does he know we can just check the video on the internet?

Like, if you can come away from that and say anything other than it's one of the worst missed calls in the history of sports, you shouldn't be allowed to play/watch/comment on sports. We should all still be absolutely furious about this.

Sure, what's done is done and we all have to move on at some point -- and the Rams are largely a likable team -- but you should feel kind of dirty if you root for a team that punched its ticket on the strength of something that outrageously unfair just a few weeks prior.

2. People from Los Angeles are insufferable

Okay, let's get the obvious out of the way immediately: Yes, people from Boston/New England are also insufferable. Maybe even more than Los Angeles fans. But it's a different kind of insufferable, especially when it comes to sports.

People from Boston are insufferable because they're real, usually to a fault. They say what's on their mind, regardless of how brash/obnoxious/inappropriate/incoherent/insanely dumb it is. You'll never have to guess what a Bostonian is thinking because they're always willing to let you know, even if they have to scream it in your face as Dunks and/or booze stains their breath.

Are they completely obnoxious and unbearable when it comes to the Patriots? (And all their other sports teams?) Absolutely, unequivocally yes. But why shouldn't they be? Boston has been an absolute powerhouse market in sports over the last two decades, with the Patriots at the forefront nearly the entire time. Why should Pats fans hide behind false humility? That's not who they are. It's not in their blood.

Like the rest of their personality, a Boston fan's passion for their sports team is genuine and authentic. They live and die for their teams. Is it because they lead miserable, joyless lives outside of sports? Do they call into sports radio to relentlessly shout nonsense because it helps distract them from their painful existence? Who's to say, really?

But god damn if they don't love their sports. I mean, 35,000 people showed up in the freezing cold first thing in the morning on a Sunday to listen to the Patriots speak for five minutes before they got on a plane to go to the Super Bowl. What the hell? You'd be well within your right to tell those people to "get a life" but this team is their life.

As for people from Los Angeles, well ... can we really call them people? Los Angeles folk are more like scientific creations made in a lab, then given one 60-minute class on what it is to be a real human, then sent out to aimlessly stroll the wonderfully weird world of LA.

Sure, they may seem nice at first. But that outward pleasantness sorts to wear off once you realize that there's a good reason that the film capital of the world is located in Los Angeles -- all the people are just wonderful actors. Their personalities are just for entertainment and their presence is just for show. Happy on the outside, hollow on the side.

But to their credit, the mutants of Los Angeles are excellent at detecting and latching onto trends. LA is a city of "cool." You can find all the hip new trends in Los Angeles and the people won't hesitate to let you know how great they are, even if they know absolutely nothing about them.

Right now the Rams are cool, as they should be. The Rams are awesome and fun. They've been one of the most entertaining teams in football all year long. And those blue and gold uniforms? Oh man, so hot. They even pair well with expensive designer jeans.

But if the Rams lose on Sunday, they'll cease to be cool. The people of Los Angeles will forget about the team's existence on Monday as they wake up to another happy, sunny California day. Who has time to be sad about sports when you've got sushi to eat and beaches to hit? Hell, even if the Rams win they'll probably be an afterthought by Monday.

The only true heartbreak a football fan in Los Angeles can experience is showing up to a Chargers game and realizing you're the only one there.

And okay, obviously it's wrong to generalize an entire fanbase and say everyone in Los Angeles is fake and terrible and they don't care about sports. I promise I don't actually mean that. But what I am saying is that all those good people who live in Los Angeles moved there from other places.

3. Losing keeps the Pats hungry

As it turns out, I wrote this same column last year trying to persuade fans to root for the Patriots over the Eagles. One reason listed was for the hope that the Pats might rest on their laurels after another Super Bowl win. Here's what was written:

It seems like once a year there's a development that hints toward the Patriots' dynasty nearing its end, only for the Pats to surge back stronger than ever. They simply will not die. This season, that development centered on the alleged deteriorating relationships among the leadership triangle of Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft. How much truth was contained in those reports remains somewhat of a mystery, and maybe we'll never know. But what we do know is that a loss in Super Bowl LII isn't going to ruin Brady or Belichick's legacy or bring the whole empire crumbling down. In fact, if anything, a loss would probably motivate them even more heading into next season. Do you really want to deal with another Patriots campaign in which Brady and Belichick have extra motivation? We've seen how that story ends.

As it turns out, a loss in Super Bowl LII didn't ruin Brady or Belichick's legacy, nor did it bring the whole empire crumbling down. And here we are yet again a year later with the duo hungrier than ever.

We've found out time and time again that the Patriots are at their most dangerous when they're pissed off. Even this season alone, when they had a relatively shaky regular season (at least by their own lofty standards), they bounced with a vengeance when people started to count them out. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, insanity is doubting the Patriots and what they can do with bulletin board fodder.

With that in mind, you're probably better off rooting for the Patriots to win if you don't want them in the Super Bowl or me writing this exact same column yet again next year. Because you know that if they lose two straight Super Bowls, people will say the dynasty is over and that the Patriots aren't who they once were. And then they'll come back next year and take no survivors. Belichick won't sleep all summer. Brady will turn his magical clock back another decade. It'll be over for everyone else before it even starts.

The only way to stop this Patriots reign may be to root for them to win until they get bored and decide they've had enough.

4. To ruin their underdog mentality

Whether you think it's right or wrong, the Patriots have viewed themselves are public underdogs this postseason. Their struggles during the regular season were real and a lot of the doubt coming into the playoffs was justified -- especially with their tough draws against the Chargers and Chiefs -- but it seemed to only fuel them.

Tom Brady believes everyone thinks he's too old and his team sucks. It's caused him to ditch his humility (real or not) and embrace his role as the "baddest motherf---er on the planet." And what has it done for him? Well, he's playing his best football of the year during the playoffs, including a scary good performance to close out the Chiefs. This entire team has thrived under the perceived mentality that nobody thinks they can get it done.

You know the best way to ruin an underdog's mentality? To tell them that you believe in them.

If the Patriots notice the line moving and people giving them legitimate shot to win this game, it makes it harder for them to head out of the tunnel and onto the field with a chip on their shoulder. Maybe it's already too late to get rid of that chip, but maybe it's not.

Even if you don't believe in the Pats or truly can't stomach seeing them win another Lombardi Trophy, you should be outwardly singing their praises and rooting for them to win. Because as long as you're good at pretending, saying as much could help take away the additional motivation the 'dog role has given them.

5. Ah, forget it

This list could have 1000 reasons to root for the Patriots and there's still no way your soul would allow you to do it. Have fun cheering for the Rams.