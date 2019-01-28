Super Bowl 2019: Who should you root for? Five reasons to make it the Rams

If you're not a fan of either team playing in Super Bowl LIII, you're probably wondering who in the world you should root for (besides good commercials and good food).

Should it be Tom Brady and the big, bad New England Patriots, who are looking for their sixth ring in less than two decades? Or should it be Sean McVay and the new-school Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that last won it all with Kurt Warner in 1999?

After this, there should be no ifs, ands or buts about your allegiance to the right side -- which is obviously the Rams. But if you want reasons to root for the Pats, Pete Blackburn has you covered here.

Ready or not, here are five reasons you should be pulling for Los Angeles in the Super Bowl, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com:

1. Because the Patriots

We should just end it right here. If you need any explanation as to why you might want to pull for the Rams, you probably just haven't been watching football for any of the last 20 years. But just so we're all caught up, let's pretend you've been aloof since the year 2000.

This is the Patriots' ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 seasons. That means that, since 2001, when a gallon of gas cost $1.46 and George W. Bush was freshly elected president, New England has made the Super Bowl, on average, every other year. People these days like to complain about the Golden State Warriors making four straight NBA Finals, but this is easily worse. It'd be like if you enjoyed the classic "Toy Story" as a kid, only to literally grow up and then, with kids of your own, realize "Toy Story" sequels are still coming out. (Oh wait.)

We've seen this not once, not twice, not three times, not four times but five stinkin' times already. USATSI

This isn't about just sticking it to a team that, quite frankly, deserves more respect than it gets. It's about the sanctity of parity, an NFL staple the Philadelphia Eagles kept alive with their Super Bowl LII upset. It's about the thrill of something new. Reruns are great, but we'd venture to say nine episodes are more than enough. If the Pats want to remake this series in the 2050s or something, that's just fine, but at least give us a breather until then.

2. Boston needs a dose of humility

If you're a Patriots fan hollering, "We got that during last year's Super Bowl," just think about what you're saying.

We are all for admiring New England's legacy, and it's a testament to their dominance that a Super Bowl loss can be considered a "below-standards" finish. But come on, people. Yes, the Patriots were trash from, like, 1960-75, but who wasn't for a chunk of early-team history? And yes, they were trash again from the late '80s to the '90s, but even that stretch was sandwiched between Super Bowl appearances. Let's review what the Patriots have accomplished just since the turn of the century:

Seasons: 18

Super Bowl wins: 5

Super Bowl appearances: 9

AFC Championship appearances: 13

Playoff appearances: 16

Losing records: 0

If a Super Bowl loss is Boston's view of a 'humble' moment, there's still work to be done. USATSI

Now couple that with six other pro sports championships in the same time frame -- four by the Red Sox, one by the Celtics and one by the Bruins -- and you've got a city ripe for a reversion. The Boston Globe has called this "Boston's century" and notes that fans have experienced a title drought only as long as 16 years dating back to the 1900s. So if you're trying to decide who to root for in the Super Bowl, you can do so, so much worse than going against the city that's won more than anyone for decades.

Bonus for Patriots fans: This secretly works in Boston's favor, too. Just think how much you'll appreciate a Super Bowl appearance when your team isn't winning it every couple of seasons. Obviously we'd all take "five Super Bowl wins" over "Cleveland Browns" if given the choice, but sometimes the longer, harder road truly brings a sweeter reward.

3. To encourage entertaining football

The Patriots are excellent at what they do, and that's partly because they value winning over being exciting. But this is the Super Bowl we're talking about, and we've already been over how New England has gotten to show its stuff in more big games than anyone over the last 20 years. Cheering for the Rams isn't just about cheering for something other than another dink-and-dunk Bradyfest, either. It's about celebrating the personality of the game, which Los Angeles does plenty of.

In between the numbers, the Pats have some big-play guys -- Sony Michel, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski. The Rams just have more. There's Todd Gurley, who should be hungry as ever to prove he's still MVP material. There's C.J. Anderson, who came out of nowhere to star as the bowling-ball runner of the playoffs. There's Brandin Cooks, who'll be playing a revenge game. And there's Aaron Donald, who's capable of single-handedly wrecking New England's interior and reminding the world that defensive stars can still be game-changers.

From the talent of Todd Gurley to the mouth of Marcus Peters, the Rams are just the more exciting team. USATSI

Beyond the Xs and Os, the Rams also have a distinct advantage in swagger. ("But Brady and Gronk did that cool Instagram video!") New England has nowhere near the amount of fun, if not pesky, characters as L.A. -- from chirpy Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to Sean McVay, who apparently has to be restrained on the sidelines at all times. Some rolled their eyes at the Eagles poking fun at the Patriots' rigid, Belichick-stern success in 2018, but the notion holds true once again when comparing New England with a Rams team a little more on the loose side.

4. For the unusual story of Los Angeles in the NFL

Imagine telling Rams fans in 2016, with the team still adjusting to its new (old) home in L.A. and Jeff Fisher guiding apparent bust Jared Goff to a 4-12 season and the franchise's 12th straight without a playoff game, that the team would be up against Brady and Belichick in the Super Bowl in just about 24 months.

The story of the Rams' rise to prominence is far more unique than the tired talk of Patriots dominance. Regardless of how you feel about Los Angeles' fan base, which may or may not actually exist, it's wild just how quickly this year's NFC champions became title material. Unlike Brady, Goff has not only not been a future Hall of Famer for years and years, but he was seriously deemed a likely bust before McVay's arrival in 2017. Now, he's the QB for a team that's gone 24-8 over the last two seasons and scored at least 30 points 12 times in 2018 alone -- a powerhouse with what looks to be the right core and staff to be in the mix for a while.

Under Sean McVay, Jared Goff and the Rams have gone from laughingstock to powerhouse in almost an instant. USATSI

Just from the L.A. perspective, these Rams are historic, too. Their city hasn't won a Super Bowl since the now-Oakland, future-Las Vegas Raiders took the Lombardi with Jim Plunkett and Marcus Allen back in 1985. And before that, it was the first incarnation of the L.A. Rams that captured the city's most recent football championship, a 1951 title that predated the AFL-NFL merger. In other words, while St. Louis may still be reeling from the Rams' departure three years ago, this year's club has a chance to bring glory back to the West Coast -- and far earlier than anyone expected.

5. To encourage the next generation

No, this has nothing do with millennials or Generation Z or participation trophies and what have you. This one goes beyond the football field, in fact. Rooting for the Rams would mean rooting for a more exciting brand of football, more personality hoisting the Lombardi, the end of an act we've seen too many times before and a healthy dose of humility for a sports city in need of some. But it would also mean rooting for the kind of team-building that the Rams embraced -- in the face of inevitable skeptics -- in 2018.

Much like the 2016-17 Eagles before them, the Rams didn't just rest on their laurels after realizing, in 2017, that maybe they had enough talent, coaching and front-office wherewithal to capitalize on a promising QB with a rookie salary, surround him with weapons and go for it all. In a slightly similar way, the Pats have long taken a proactive approach in milling through roster hopefuls -- always quick to consider notable cut victims or failed projects in order to teach them the Patriot Way. The Eagles-turned-Rams-turned-Bears-turned-any-other-smart-team model, however, is even bolder -- one not shackled down by trades or big-money deals.

A Rams win would further encourage the right model for building contenders these days. Getty Images

One look at the Rams' 2018 offseason paints a clear picture of the strategy. After an 11-5 finish the year before, they didn't stand pat. Instead, they traded away Tavon Austin, traded for Brandin Cooks, locked up Aaron Donald and gave Ndamukong Suh $14 million to play alongside him. And those are just a few of the moves. Offseason titles are superficial more often than not, but L.A. entered the season as an NFC favorite and subsequently lived up to the hype.

Teams are already trying to copy the wunderkind coaching mold of McVay, but what a Rams Super Bowl win over New England would do even more is encourage more teams to copy what really works -- a staff adept at identifying and developing a young QB, then progressively wheeling and dealing for the rest.