Super Bowl 2020: 49ers hoping to extend Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch by kickoff of 2020 season -- per report
It's a very wise decision for the 49ers
The collective football world is readying itself for Super Bowl LVI, where the San Francisco 49ers will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to call themselves champions. What head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid have done for their respective clubs since taking the reins is tremendous, and the two brilliant minds will lock horns in what should be one of the best matchups not just this season -- but in postseason history.
And while Shanahan is laser-focused on the task at hand, the 49ers have reportedly already gotten the ball rolling on signing him to an extension in 2020 -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- alongside general manager John Lynch. Win or lose against the Chiefs, it's clear the organization is in elite hands with Shanahan and Lynch calling the shots, the duo having made a list of impressive moves since joining the club in 2017 to take them from an NFL laughingstock to the Super Bowl in only three seasons.
The 49ers' goal is to have both Shanahan and Lynch extended before the 2020 season gets underway in September.
Lynch arrived in 2017 to the ire of those pundits outside of the organization who felt they were taking too much of a risk in handing the keys to someone with no GM experience. Being tasked with rebuilding one of the most storied franchises in league history only added to the pressure, but he answered it by taking a chance in naming Shanahan, a youthful, yet creative offensive coordinator head coach; and the two were off to the races from that point forward.
Needless to say, the critics have all been silenced.
As Shanahan tries to deliver the club's sixth-ever Lombardi trophy, it has to be said that no matter what happens in Miami, what the 49ers pulled off to get to this point -- and so quickly -- is already a massive achievement in and of itself. The 49ers are in the Super Bowl and there's nothing that indicates they won't be contenders for years to come, and while they'll also work to secure tight end dynamo George Kittle on a long-term contract extension in the near the future, nailing down Shanahan and Lynch is non-negotiable.
The two signed six-year deals initially but, only three years in, they've earned the right to renegotiate.
-
