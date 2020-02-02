Super Bowl 2020: 49ers' Richard Sherman pays emotional tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

The tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, sent shockwaves throughout the world. It's a pain that transcends the sport of basketball and hits at the very core of us all, and that includes Bryant's longtime friend, Richard Sherman. So as the All-Pro cornerback prepares to step onto the field to help his San Francisco 49ers face off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, he couldn't do so without honoring Bryant, Bryant's daughter and the legacy left behind by the Los Angeles Lakers great.

In 2017, Bryant released his now historic short film dubbed "Dear Basketball," a personal ode to the sport he loved dearly. Sherman, who entered Hard Rock Stadium wearing a Bryant jersey, has now done the same -- penning a video letter to the one he's dedicated his life to becoming great at.

"Dear Football, "From the moment I started lacing my dad's cleats, and catching imaginary game-winning interceptions in the Super Bowl, I knew one thing was real -- I fell in love with you. [It's a] love so deep, I gave you my all, from my mind and body, to my spirit and soul. I played through the sweat and hurt, and not because the challenge called me, but because you called me. I did everything for you, because that's what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you make me feel. I want you to know that I've savored every moment that we've spent together -- the good and the bad. We have given each other all we have. "We love you Kobe. We love you Gianna. "Love always, Richard."

Sherman fought back tears as he read his letter, no doubt remembering not only the moments he and Bryant shared as friends, but also what the latter meant to many the world over. Bryant always made it clear what basketball meant to him, and what committing to it with every atom of his being truly meant. For Sherman, the same is true of football, a sport that's taken him to the highest of peaks before forcing him through the lowest of valleys, always demanding he find a way to persevere and return to the top of the mountain.

On Feb. 2, he'll have a chance to do just that. If he can continue his resurgent play and lead the 49ers to victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the five-time Pro Bowler will be a champion for the second time in his stellar NFL career.

And standing beside him in spirit as he hoists the Lombardi will be Bryant.