Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs start time, how to watch online, bracket; plus full playoff results
All the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV and about how we got here
The big matchup is finally here -- the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs and 49ers will square off for the Lombardi trophy, but first, it's important to look back on how we got here. It has been a wild ride for both franchises.
The Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game by destroying the Titans, 35-24, on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, a rematch of the two sides' clash earlier this season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. basically followed the same path to victory that they used during the divisional round against the Texans. First, they fell behind; then, they caught fire, ensuring Andy Reid his first Super Bowl appearance since back in 2004. In the game against Tennessee, the Chiefs were trailing 17-7 at one point, but then they ran off 28 straight points to take a 35-17 lead in the second half, which was too much to overcome for a Titans offense that isn't exactly built to rally from behind.
In the NFC, the 49ers earned their right to play in the Super Bowl by thrashing the Packers 37-20. The 49ers were carried by an unsung hero in Raheem Mostert, who set a postseason franchise record with 220 yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Packers. Mostert was so good that the 49ers were able to win despite the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo only threw eight passes.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championships round
Sunday, Jan. 19
Titans 24, Chiefs 35
Packers 20, 49ers 37
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
Vikings 10, 49ers 27
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Texans 31, Chiefs 51
Seahawks 23, Packers 28
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
John Mara: No one will wear Eli's No. 10
The longtime New York quarterback is also a lock to be inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor
-
2020 Pro Bowl odds, bets, expert pick
R.J. White has driven deep in the world's most prestigious handicapping contest twice.
-
Saints fight to shield emails
A lawsuit unearthed emails between the Saints and the Catholic Church; the team is fighting...
-
Brady has one final message for Eli
The two quarterbacks have a lot of respect for each other
-
Teen starts petition to move Super Bowl
The 16-year-old thinks more fans will be able to watch the Super Bowl on a Saturday
-
Eli retires as NFL's highest earner ever
The Giants quarterback is going to retire a rich man
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game