Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs start time, TV channel, full playoff bracket and results, watch online
Super Bowl LIV is about to kickoff, and here's all the information you need to know
It's the unstoppable force versus the immovable object, and one of them is going to find out the hard way that physics always wins in the end. Patrick Mahomes is the reigning league MVP for a reason, and after falling just shy of appearing in the Super Bowl last season thanks to the New England Patriots, the second-year starter has galvanized the Kansas City Chiefs offense and helped morph it into the most dangerous in the entire NFL. Contrarily, the San Francisco 49ers have invested multiple first-round picks into building their defensive front and, led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa, all they see is red going into Miami.
And I'm not simply talking about the jersey colors.
The 49ers come equipped with an impressive offense of their own, to be fair, and while it's not as prolific as Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven he can shoot it out with the best of them. And when he's not outscoring Drew Brees in New Orleans with the aid of tight end George Kittle and wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Deebo Samuel, he's handing the ball off and watching Raheem Mostert rush for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship beatdown of the Green Bay Packers. And so, well, the Chiefs defense better strap on their big boy pants, much like they did to shut down Derrick Henry.
With everything on the line, something has to give, and something will.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL playoff schedule
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Chiefs 35, Titans 24
49ers 37, Packers 20
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
