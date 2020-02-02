Super Bowl 2020: A look at the Chiefs and 49ers fashion heading into the big game

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs made their way into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida as they prepared for the biggest game of their careers in Super Bowl LIV. Before the players suited up in their uniforms, they loaded onto the bus in outfits of their own choosing.

NFL player's fits are usually on point, but with a backdrop like Miami and so many eyes on them today, they brought out all the stops when it comes to their looks.

Here are some of the best ensembles from the teams ahead of Super Bowl LIV:

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no stranger to wild outfits and came out strong for Super Bowl 54. The lime green suit was accompanied by a just as wild shirt underneath to complete the look.

Bienvenidos a Miami 😎 pic.twitter.com/oHvKCtbcMK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

Players have found ways to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically at 41-years-old in a helicopter crash last week. His daughter Gianna and seven other passengers also died in the crash.

8 ♾ 24 pic.twitter.com/YK38w9E9sn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

DeMarcus Robinson honored Bryant with his cleats ahead of the game. The purple and yellow cleats have a "2" and a "4" on the backs and one shoe has an "8" on the front.

Richard Sherman also took the opportunity to pay homage to Bryant.

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got ready for his first -ever Super Bowl appearance in some shades.

Mecole Hardman went all out with his outfit, though it seems like it would get a bit toasty in that look.

Ready for takeoff 🚀✈️ pic.twitter.com/Xt6L7rBJol — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

Take a second look at Mahomes' entrance and his three-piece suit.

The Super Bowl is a stage 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has seen before, but never as a starter. He pulled out in a sleek all-black look.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan went with a light grey suit sans tie for his walk to the stadium.