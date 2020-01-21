Super Bowl 2020: Andy Reid calls Patrick Mahomes a 'special kid,' details the intangibles that make him great

Andy Reid's cheeseburger celebration was the thing most people took away from his press conference a day removed from his team's victory in the AFC Championship Game.

But Reid's presser also included notable praise of his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who showed during the Chiefs' two playoff victories that he is, without question, the league's most exciting player. Reid, who has watched Mahomes blossom into a league MVP and one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever lead his team to a Super Bowl, was asked about the intangibles that have contributed to Mahomes' early success.

"He's great to be around every day because he brings great energy every day," Reid said of Mahomes, who has the chance to become the first starting quarterback in league history to win a Super Bowl and a league MVP before his 25th birthday. "You respect that because everybody's got their ups and downs because there's life outside of football. When he's in that building, it's all football, it's all team. He's never given a 'It's about me.' I've never heard that from him. It's all 100% about the team, 'How we're doing, what we can do better, how can I help.' And then buckles down to get the game plan down. He studies. For young guys out there, what a great example that is about hard work.

"He's a special kid. This city's lucky to have him. It's a nice match. Great fans and a great quarterback like that."

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes preside over the NFL's most explosive offense. USA Today

Mahomes possesses another quality that has also contributed to his success. Like many great quarterbacks, both past and present, Mahomes has a calmness in the midst of circumstances many would consider chaotic. Mahomes' coolness under fire was on display in each of Kansas City's playoff wins, as the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome consecutive 10-point deficits in postseason play. Trailing 24-0 to the Titans in the divisional round, the Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points en route to a 51-31 win. In Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Mahomes and the Chiefs were down 17-7 before scoring the game's next 28 points.

Speaking to the Chiefs' official website following Kansas City's 35-24 win over the Titans, Mahomes explained how he and his teammates have been able to respond with gusto following slow starts.

"We stayed with the process," Mahomes said. "Just like that week, we knew that, if we did what we were supposed to do, if we really played and just did what the game plan said, that stuff was going to work out. And I think that was the biggest thing. We didn't change much. We just went out and played better."

The Chiefs' ability to go off on sizable scoring sprees catapulted them to Super Bowl LIV, and it's something Kansas City has been doing all season. In Week 14, the Chiefs reeled off 23 consecutive points in a win over the Patriots. The previous week, they scored 31 straight points in a win over the Raiders. In Week 7, the Chiefs surrendered an early touchdown before scoring 30 unanswered points in a win over the Broncos. In Week 3, after falling behind early to the visiting Ravens, the Chiefs scored 23 straight points in a win over Baltimore. The previous week, the Chiefs fell behind 10-0 to the Raiders before scoring the game's final 28 points.

"I think it's been built all year long," Mahomes said of the Chiefs' ability to overcome early deficits. "Going through the adversity of losing games, suffering injuries, whatever it was, guys stayed strong and stayed with the process. And I think when you build that toughness throughout the year, it really shows in games like this."

Those comebacks not only showcase the Chiefs' uncanny ability to pile up points like a pinball arcade, it's also a reflection of the resilience and poise of their quarterback, a quarterback who gained the admiration of his coach, his team and his city.