Super Bowl 2020: Andy Reid gives shoutout to Philadelphia, Eagles fans after winning first Super Bowl
Reid coached the Eagles for 14 years and is the winningest coach in franchise history
Andy Reid failed to bring the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl title in his excellent 14-year run with the franchise. Not being the coach to bring the Eagles Super Bowl still haunts Reid, even though he reached the pinnacle of football with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Reid guided the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl championship this season, their first title in 50 years. The Super Bowl was Reid's first in 21 seasons as a head coach, as the future Hall of Fame head coach finally was able the capture the one piece of hardware missing on his football resume.
Reid hasn't coached the Eagles since 2012, yet he wanted the city to share his success. Plenty of Reid's former players took to social media to congratulate the head coach on winning the Super Bowl, a moment Reid cherished as he thanked Philadelphia and the Eagles organization.
"I'm happy for them," Reid said after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They have a little piece of all of this and then for the Eagles to do what they did a couple years back with Doug (Pederson). That's a special city and they've had some great players there. It's great to see them still involved with the city. I appreciate it. It's humbling to think about that. I do appreciate every bit of it."
Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons, taking the team to five conference championship games and n appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX. The winningest head coach in Eagles history, Reid won six NFC East titles and finished with a 130-93-1 record. The Eagles won 10-plus games eight times under Reid and made the postseason nine times under him, having just three losing seasons.
Even with all the late season heartbreak, Reid couldn't help but acknowledge the city that gave him a chance. This is what made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia years after his departure.
"We were so close so many times and my heart went out to those guys," Reid said. "The one thing that hurt was for the Luries (Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and family) and the players.
"I loved my time in Philadelphia."
